The 50 Year celebrations of the BMW M brand will soon kick off. The motorsport division has a series of events this year to properly celebrate its 50th birthday. One of them will take place at the upcoming Amelia Island, before moving to other venues around the world. BMW M GmbH will celebrate its 50th anniversary not only with new products, but also with a series of events. The Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este on Lake Como in Northern Italy will host an anniversary performance in May 2022, followed by the Goodwood Festival of Speed in the United Kingdom and the Concours d’Elegance in Pebble Beach, California. Some surprises are in store for the 24-hour Nurburgring race as well.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO