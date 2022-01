PLYMPTON (CBS) – Saturday’s monster storm is expected to knock out power to thousands and before people power up their generators, first responders want to make sure people know how to turn it on safely. “I just charged up all my power port things and new batteries in everything, so we’re good to go,” said Kara Flaherty from Carver. She’s ready in case storm force winds bring widespread power outages. “I have a generator and it’s all hooked up and ready to go,” said another woman browsing for flashlights. Plympton Fire Chief Steve Silva told WBZ-TV that carbon monoxide is his biggest concern in...

PLYMPTON, MA ・ 18 HOURS AGO