Kenny Payne wasn’t in a rush to be a head coach. That was four years ago and that was before he left John Calipari’s staff at Kentucky for the New York Knicks. At the time, Payne, a former standout at the University of Louisville and a member of the school’s 1986 national championship team, was fully engaged with his job as associate head coach under Calipari with the Wildcats. The Cardinals also were searching for a replacement for Rick Pitino in an effort to move on from a disastrous ending to Pitino’s tenure at Louisville. Payne had no interest in the job at the time.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO