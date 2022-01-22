ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Jasmin Savoy Brown: Scream 5 monologue was 'exiting and terrifying'

Messenger
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJasmin Savoy Brown: Scream 5 monologue was 'exiting and...

www.the-messenger.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vibe

Madea Makes Surprise Comeback In Netflix’s ‘A Madea Homecoming’ Trailer: Watch

When Tyler Perry announced the arrival of his 2019 film, A Madea Family Funeral, he shocked fans when he explained he would be retiring the iconic character. He explained that as he’d gotten older, he wanted to do something different and felt the character had “run out of things to say.” Yet, he didn’t want the finality of killing her off. However, after revealing Madea stepping out of retirement and a slew of social media posts that many wrote off as Perry trolling from earlier this month, it appears Madea is officially back. View this post on Instagram A post shared...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

How Michael K. Williams’ Doc Series ‘Black Market’ Completed Season Two After His Death

One of the producers behind Vice TV’s Black Market With Michael K. Williams is talking about their final conversation with the show’s star and executive producer, and why the series tapped his longtime friends to narrate for season two following the actor’s death at 54. The series’ second season, which premiered on Jan. 10 and explores issues like online scams and illegal cannabis markets, was still filming when the Boardwalk Empire and Lovecraft Country star passed away on Sept. 6 in what was reported on Sept. 24 to be an accidental drug overdose. At the time, principal photography had been completed...
TV SERIES
Vibe

Jasmine Guy Talks Role In Lifetime Thriller ‘Vanished’ And Realities Of Womanhood

If you haven’t heard, esteemed actress and Black Hollywood icon, Jasmine Guy, is set to star in the upcoming Lifetime thriller, Vanished: Searching For My Sister. In the Tim Woodward Jr.-direct movie, fellow actress Tatyana Ali plays a set of twins (Jada and Kayla) who are the complete opposite of one another, personality-wise, with Jada being more wholesome while Kayla is rebellious with a dark side. Recently divorced, Kayla asks her sister to watch her daughter while she goes to set up a new home for them, but never returns. A worried Jada files a missing person’s report with Detective...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jasmin Savoy Brown
Deadline

Luiz Guzmán Joins Cast Of Jacquelyn Quinones’ Indie ‘Miles Away’

EXCLUSIVE: Luis Guzmán (Boogie Nights, Code Black) has joined the cast of Miles Away, an upcoming indie from writer, director and producer Jacquelyn Quinones. Miles Away is a dramedy produced by Quinones that explores a day in the life of a rideshare driver, with short vignettes of passengers all feeding into the story of the driver learning to deal with no money, a thankless job and a sister with mental illness. Andre Royo (The Spectacular Now), Noel Gugliemi (The Fast and The Furious), Alberto Frezza (Station 19), Norma Maldonado (Jane the Virgin), Henri Esteve (Grown-ish), Jennifer Bartels (American Woman), Eddie Martinez (The...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Next Big Thing: ‘Scream’ Star Jenna Ortega on Her New School-Shooting Drama ‘The Fallout’

At age 19, Jenna Ortega is already one decade into her career. The actress — who rose to prominence playing Young Jane on The CW’s dramedy Jane the Virgin, followed by roles in You and Yes Day — stars in two movies out in January, Paramount’s Scream reboot, the first hit of 2022, and The Fallout (premiering Jan. 27 on HBO Max), which follows two teenage classmates navigating grief after surviving a school shooting. The Hollywood Reporter‘s review of the latter — one of the most talked-about films out of SXSW last year — praised Ortega for her “beautifully nuanced”...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Ryan Hansen, Melissa Tang Starring in Horror Comedy ‘Who Invited Them’ (Exclusive)

Veronica Mars’ Ryan Hansen, The Kominsky Method’s Melissa Tang, Timothy Granaderos of 13 Reasons Why, and Perry Mattfeld, the star of In the Dark, are toplining in Who Invited Them, an indie comedic horror from Duncan Birmingham. The feature, which Birmingham wrote and is directing is being produced by Mary Pat Bentel (This Close, Holly Slept Over). Principal photography just wrapped production in Los Angeles. Hansen and Tang play Adam and Margo, whose housewarming party is a success. However, one mysterious couple (Granaderos, Mattfeld) linger long after all the other guests have left. The uninvited couple reveals themselves to be Tom and Sasha,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
GQMagazine

Jasmin Savoy Brown On Her Favorite Yellowjackets Theories and Joining the Scream Universe

Jasmin Savoy Brown was very close to passing on Yellowjackets, Showtime’s new hit drama. “I hadn’t had auditions in months,” an extremely cozy Brown says from the comfort of her couch during a Zoom call. “I finally leave for vacation, I’m two days into it, and then I’m told: ‘You have an audition.’ I think my agent had to literally convince me to come back, because I was so pissed.” Fortunately, the 27-year-old Oregon native took the audition and ultimately won the role of headstrong teenager Taissa Turner (played as an adult by Tawny Cypress), which she plays with intensity and concealed vulnerability.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scream#Monologue#Film Star
Deadline

‘The Cursed’: LD Entertainment Unveils Release Date & Trailer For Gothic Thriller Starring Boyd Holbrook, Kelly Reilly And Alistair Petrie

LD Entertainment has unveiled a trailer for its gothic thriller The Cursed, starring Boyd Holbrook (The Sandman, Logan), Kelly Reilly (Yellowstone, True Detective) and Alistair Petrie (Sex Education, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), also announcing that it will be released in theaters nationwide on February 18. The film from writer-director Sean Ellis, formerly titled Eight for Silver, is a reimagining of the werewolf legend for a modern-day audience, which made its world premiere at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival.  It picks up in the late 1800s and watches as a once-peaceful remote country village comes under attack—by who or what, no one...
MOVIES
theface.com

Jasmin Savoy Brown is the star of your favourite movie and TV show

Jasmin Savoy Brown is bossing it. When we speak, the actor’s latest film, Scream – in which she plays arch and knowing high-schooler Mindy – is top of the American box office. The fifth instalment in the long-running horror franchise reached the summit by dethroning the previously all-conquering Spider-Man: No Way Home, which had scored a billion dollars in only 12 days.
MOVIES
Elle

Jasmin Savoy Brown and Liv Hewson Bring the Gay Agenda to Yellowjackets

Showtime's hit Yellowjackets is finishing off its first season on Sunday Jan. 16, and fans are in a fervor. The show follows two timelines, the first set in 1996 when a team of soccer-playing girls crash in the Canadian wilderness on their way to nationals. We know that eventually some of them were rescued, 19 months later. We also know that in that interim starvation loomed and cannibalism became a ritualistic part of their little society.
TV SERIES
Byrdie

Jasmin Savoy Brown on Her Skincare Journey and Learning to Rest

It's a cold January day in Los Angeles. I can feel winter-weather veterans rolling their eyes through the screen, but listen: When anything lower than 70 degrees is an anomaly, the high 50s feel positively frigid. Despite growing up in Oregon's perennially overcast Willamette Valley, actress Jasmin Savoy Brown is all bundled up in sweats and a blanket nest when we connect over Zoom. Maybe when you've been in L.A. as long as she has—ten years—your blood gives up and goes native.
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
thesource.com

[WATCH] Netflix Releases the Trailer for ‘A Madea Homecoming’

Madea is on her way back to your screen. The character created and played by Tyler Perry will make her Netflix debut in A Madea’s Homecoming. Madea’s back — hallelujer! Tyler Perry returns with everyone’s favorite character in TYLER PERRY’S A MADEA HOMECOMING, the newest film in the MADEA franchise set to debut on Netflix. Writer-director-producer Perry stars in the film that centers around Madea’s great-grandson’s college graduation, though the celebratory moment hits a halt as hidden secrets and family drama threaten to destroy the happy homecoming. The film features all-stars of the MADEA franchise, including Tamela Mann (Cora), David Mann (Mr. Brown), Cassi Davis Patton (Aunt Bam) as well as a guest appearance from iconic Irish actor Brendan O’Carroll, who matches Madea’s comedic prowess as Agnes Brown.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'Roseanne' Actress Just Dropped a Truth-Bomb About Madonna

Sandra Bernhard and Madonna haven't been friends for decades after a mysterious fallout in 1992, which Bernhard blames the singing diva for. But despite the distance in time, the former Roseanna star isn't easing up about things. She recently spoke with Hot Takes & Deep Dives with Jess Rothschild. During the interview, Bernhard went in on the "Material Girl."
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Belfast’ Stars Jamie Dornan, Caitriona Balfe Drew From Personal Experiences to Play a Married Couple Caught in a Tumultuous Time

For Caitríona Balfe and Jamie Dornan, working on Focus Features’ Belfast was unlike anything they’d done before. The actress, who plays Ma in Kenneth Branagh’s film based on his childhood, felt drawn to the story when she saw that the script was focused on ordinary people instead of the politics and ideology of Northern Ireland — which she often sees in projects that come her way. For Dornan, who plays Balfe’s husband, Pa, Belfast was set in his hometown, and he was enticed by the truthful story of a family struggling with crippling decisions, grief and unconditional love. Plus, they got...
MOVIES
Canyon News

“The Oval” Recap: ‘Tragic Monologues’

HOLLYWOOD—The cat is finally out of the bag on “The Oval” with Hunter and Victoria Franklin’s antics being exposed to the world people. This week’s episode, ‘Tragic Monologues’ witnessed Jason suffer another injury when he jumped from the roof and landed on the vehicle where Kyle was being held captive. Sam came to his aide, just as Kyle demanded to be released, but Sam refused.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy