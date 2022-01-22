Jasmin Savoy Brown: Scream 5 monologue was 'exiting and terrifying'

EXCLUSIVE: Luis Guzmán (Boogie Nights, Code Black) has joined the cast of Miles Away, an upcoming indie from writer, director and producer Jacquelyn Quinones.
Miles Away is a dramedy produced by Quinones that explores a day in the life of a rideshare driver, with short vignettes of passengers all feeding into the story of the driver learning to deal with no money, a thankless job and a sister with mental illness.
Andre Royo (The Spectacular Now), Noel Gugliemi (The Fast and The Furious), Alberto Frezza (Station 19), Norma Maldonado (Jane the Virgin), Henri Esteve (Grown-ish), Jennifer Bartels (American Woman), Eddie Martinez (The...
