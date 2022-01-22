ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradley Cooper: 'How I make a living has been changed by streaming'

 7 days ago

Bradley Cooper: How 'Licorice Pizza' Convinced Me Not to 'Give Up Acting'

Crisis averted. Bradley Cooper revealed that he previously considered saying goodbye to acting — until an offer to star in Licorice Pizza changed his mind. “The reason that I didn’t give up acting is Paul Thomas Anderson,” Cooper, 47, told Mahershala Ali during an interview for Variety‘s Actors on Actors on Tuesday, January 25. “When he called me to maybe be in his movie, Mahershala, I mean really, I think I’d open up a door in his movie. I’d do anything.”
Bradley Cooper Ponders New Revenue Streams as Industry Shifts to Streaming: “Maybe It’s Opening Up a Pizza Shop?”

Guillermo del Toro’s neo-noir Nightmare Alley is one of a handful of high-profile films to crash and burn at the box office as of late, earning just $9.4 million since its December release despite the star power of Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, Rooney Mara and Toni Collette. According to Cooper, that did not level anyone involved and he’s hopeful the Searchlight film will soon find an audience when it heads to streaming on HBO Max and Hulu. “It wasn’t a shock to any of us how it landed theatrically,” Cooper tells Kim Masters, who is also an editor-at-large for The Hollywood Reporter, during a...
Bradley Cooper
Bradley Cooper Says Replacing Leonardo DiCaprio in ‘Nightmare Alley’ Exposed His Insecurities

Bradley Cooper earned rave reviews for his lead performance in Guillermo del Toro’s “Nightmare Alley,” but the eight-time Oscar nominee was not necessarily the director’s first choice for the job. It was Leonardo DiCaprio, who del Toro originally cast in the role of Stanton Carlisle, a drifter and con artist who rises from lowly carnival worker to a renowned mentalist. Speaking to Mahershala Ali as part of Variety’s “Actors on Actors” series, presented by Amazon Studios, Cooper opened up about replacing DiCaprio and how not being first choice exposed his own insecurities. “‘Nightmare Alley’ was an interesting example of how insecure...
