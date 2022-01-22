Bradley Cooper: 'How I make a living has been changed by streaming'

Guillermo del Toro’s neo-noir Nightmare Alley is one of a handful of high-profile films to crash and burn at the box office as of late, earning just $9.4 million since its December release despite the star power of Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, Rooney Mara and Toni Collette. According to Cooper, that did not level anyone involved and he’s hopeful the Searchlight film will soon find an audience when it heads to streaming on HBO Max and Hulu. “It wasn’t a shock to any of us how it landed theatrically,” Cooper tells Kim Masters, who is also an editor-at-large for The Hollywood Reporter, during a...

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO