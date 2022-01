Former Texas A&M running back Darvon Hubbard has announced his commitment for the 2022 season. As we get closer to the time when students can register for classes, this window of the transfer period is slowing down. And we’re seeing more and more commitments every day. This brings us to Hubbard, who announced on Wednesday that he will head back north to join the Temple Owls football program.

