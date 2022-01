Current Records: St. Francis (N.Y.) 5-14; Sacred Heart 7-12 The Sacred Heart Pioneers will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Sacred Heart and the St. Francis (N.Y.) Terriers will face off in a Northeast battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at William Pitt Center - West Gym. The teams split their matchups last year, with St. Francis (N.Y.) winning the first 88-76 at home on the road and the Pioneers taking the second 88-82.

2 DAYS AGO