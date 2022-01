Scream redefined the horror genre. With self-awareness and charm, Wes Craven took on thirty years of industry trends, and produced both a memorable slasher as well as one of horror’s most iconic villains; Ghostface. But, like its horror movie peers, it struggled to live up to its reputation in the many sequels that followed. Now, with the release of Scream (2022), it’s easy to see that only one film managed to capture the essence of what made Scream great. With its mystery, humour, and references, the rightful successor to Ghostface’s throne: Edgar Wright’s Hot Fuzz.

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO