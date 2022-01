Popular in certain niche investment circles, this big-dividend BDC remains a hidden gem for others. For many, Capital Southwest (CSWC) remains a bit of a hidden gem in the big- dividend BDC space. However, this small cap has many of the important qualities you'd like to see in a BDC (such as internal management, strong NII and a healthy dividend), plus the growing macroeconomic interest rate risks are already baked in-to a significant extent. In this report, we dive into the important details (ahead of its upcoming earnings release on January 31st), including a comparison of Capital Southwest to 40 other big-dividend BDCs. We conclude with a couple critical takeaways for investors.

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 2 HOURS AGO