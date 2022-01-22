Music Video: Digga D & StillBrickin – Pump 101

GKIDS has released English language music videos for 3 songs from Mamoru Hosoda’s latest film Belle. The three featured tracks are “A Million Miles Away”, “Lend Me Your Voice”, and “U” with each video being unique. “A Million Miles Away” is a powerful and emotional song with it’s video featuring real life video footage of people making memories together and remembering loved ones who have passed on. “Lend Me Your Voice” features the sequence from the movie which has Belle and the Dragon in a scene very reminiscent of the dancing sequence of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast. It’s a beautiful song and a visually lovely moment. “U” is a great music video that features many different sequences of the film. I really like the effects it uses to transfer us from the physical world into the virtual world of U. This movie has great music in it that if nothing else, listening to the soundtrack is worth your time. You can watch Belle either subtitled or dubbed in theaters now.

MUSIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO