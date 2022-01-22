ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

1 NYPD Officer Killed, 1 Severely Injured in Harlem Shooting

By Associated Press
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NEW YORK (AP) — Officials say a New York City police officer has been killed and another critically wounded in a shooting...

