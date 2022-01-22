ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

British scientist visiting Atlanta suburb killed by stray bullet while lying in bed

By Amy Cheng, Andrew Jeong
Washington Post
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA British astrophysicist visiting his girlfriend just outside Atlanta was killed by a stray bullet on Jan. 16 that struck him while he was lying in bed. Matthew Willson, 31, died of a single gunshot wound to the head after being transported to a hospital, local law enforcement said...

Uncle Red
7d ago

This is what you get when you don’t keep violent criminals in jail. Stop voting for Democrats.

TheDailyBeast

Doctor Visiting Georgia From England Killed in Bed by Stray Bullet

A young doctor visiting the Atlanta area from England was fatally shot while lying in bed in the middle of the night in what police called “a random act involving individuals participating in the reckless discharge of firearm.” Dr. Matthew Wilson, 31, of Surrey, died from a gunshot wound to the head after a bullet fired from a different apartment building crashed into his apartment early Sunday, police said. “Dr. Wilson was in town from England visiting loved ones when the incident occurred,” police said. No suspects have been arrested.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Who is Matthew Willson, the British astrophysicist killed by a stray bullet in Georgia?

British astrophysicist Matthew Willson arrived in Atlanta, Georgia, on 14 January to visit his girlfriend Katherine Shepard.Less than two days later the 31-year-old was dead, struck in the head by a stray bullet while lying in bed with his partner of three years.Police have launched a murder inquiry and are appealing for witnesses to the shooting on Buford Highway in the Brookhaven neighbourhood.His heartbroken girlfriend, 25, told WSB-TV they had been in a long-distance relationship since meeting at the University of Georgia in 2018, and had been planning to spend the rest of their lives together.“I picked him up...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

British doctor ‘shot dead while lying in bed in Georgia’

A British doctor has been shot dead while lying in his bed in Georgia in the United States according to reports.Dr Matthew Willson, 31, was found dead at 2am local time in his bed in an apartment block in Clairmont Road, Buford Highway, Georgia, the BBC has reported.The Surrey native was in Georgia with his girlfriend when the incident occurred.Police had been called out to the area over reports of gunshots when they received another call that a person had been shot.Sgt Jake Kissel, from Brookhaven Police, told BBC Radio Surrey that officers arrived at the scene to find...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

German police say university attacker got weapons in Austria

The 18-year-old gunman who opened fire Monday during a packed lecture at Heidelberg University in southwestern German bought three weapons about a week ago in Austria, German police said Wednesday. The gunman killed one person and wounded three others before killing himself.Two of these weapons were seized at the scene, along with around 150 rounds of ammunition. The third weapon, a rifle, was found by Austrian police in a room that the man, who was not identified by name in line with German privacy rules, had rented during his stay in Austria, Heidelberg police said in a statement.Police say...
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

Mom of accused cop-killer says she regrets ever making 911 call

The mother of accused cop-killer Lashawn McNeil told The Post on Monday she wishes she never made the 911 call that led a pair of NYPD officers into a deadly ambush. A weeping Shirley Sourzes said she is beside herself thinking about the parents of the two shot cops, slain rookie NYPD Officer Justin Rivera and critically wounded Finest Wilbert Mora.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Mother and son jailed for shocking machete killing

A mother and son have been jailed for killing a 17-year-old boy in a “shocking” machete attack sparked by petty gang rivalry.Levi Ernest-Morrison was chased and fatally stabbed in Sydenham, south London on the evening of April 10 last year.Mother-of-three Nichola Leighton, 37, who drove his killers to and from the scene in her red Suzuki jeep, was found guilty of his murder.On Friday, the former care manager was jailed at the Old Bailey for life with a minimum term of 23 years.Her 19-year-old son Tyreese Ulysses, from Catford who suffers from paranoid schizophrenia and was driven by...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS DFW

Accused Cop Killer Oscar Rosales Caught At Texas-Mexico Border

DEL RIO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – U.S. Marshals have captured the man accused of fatally shooting Houston-area deputy Corporal Charles Galloway, 47, on Jan. 23. Corporal Charles Galloway, 47, and Oscar Rosales , 51 (credit: Houston Police Department) Oscar Rosales , 51, was arrested across the border from Del Rio with the help of joint operation marshals, Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force and the Mexican authorities. Rosales is charged with capital murder after allegedly killing Galloway during a traffic stop. Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said witnesses saw Rosales fire multiple shots at the deputy. “This is senseless. It makes no sense whatsoever,” Finner said after the incident, adding that Galloway had no time to respond or defend himself. Galloway was with the constable’s office for about 12 and a half years. He mentored and trained numerous younger officers, who were “broken up” over his death. “He was the one who was sitting in the front seat with them. He was the one that was teaching them what to do and how to get home safely to their families. And here we are this evening with the roles reversed.” Galloway is survived by a daughter and a sister. Authorities are beginning the process of returning Rosales to Harris County.  
HOUSTON, TX
fox4news.com

Three men charged with beating Mesquite gym security guard to death

MESQUITE, Texas - Mesquite police arrested three men they say murdered a security guard at a Mesquite gym. 20-year-old Xzaviour Williams, 26-year-old Darius Williams and 26-year-old Cameron Walton are all arrested. However, their mug shots have not been released. Investigators say the three men beat security guard Patrick Prejean while...
MESQUITE, TX
Washington Post

A co-worker invited him to a rural cabin. He was killed hours later.

The last time Carmela King saw her fiance, she dropped him off to hang out with a co-worker in rural Pennsylvania. Her last “Love You” text message went unanswered. A few hours later, she said, his dead body was lying across the cabin’s front lawn — his back peppered with multiple bullet wounds.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Washington Post

NYC subway trains kill dozens of people a year. Other countries have paid for safety.

In just a matter of days in New York City this month, two people were pushed onto subway tracks in what police said were unprovoked assaults. One of the victims, 40-year-old Michelle Alyssa Go, was shoved into the path of a train at the Times Square station Jan. 15. A homeless man was charged in her death. The other victim, a 62-year-old man, was pushed onto the tracks Sunday at the Fulton Street station but survived with minor injuries.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Post

Woman charged with manslaughter in shooting of teen in Southeast Washington

Police have charged a 26-year-old woman with involuntary manslaughter in a shooting Thursday evening that killed her 17-year-old acquaintance inside an apartment in Southeast Washington. At a D.C. Superior Court hearing Friday, an assistant U.S. attorney did not object to freeing Shatiya Johnson pending her next hearing Feb. 9, and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Utah ‘millionaire’ accused of holding woman hostage and carving eerie message into her hand

A Utah man has been arrested for kidnapping, holding a woman captive and assault after he was accused of keeping her for several weeks at his home and “carving” a number six on her left hand to signify she had six months to “love him or be killed”.Ramone Marcio Martinez, 39, was arrested and charged in Salt Lake County on Wednesday for aggravated kidnapping and five counts of aggravated assault, according to a police booking affidavit cited by local news network KSL 5 TV.The suspect identified himself as a millionaire to the authorities, according to the affidavit.The woman had...
PUBLIC SAFETY

