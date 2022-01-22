ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota hosts Chicago after Hartman’s 2-goal game

By The Associated Press
 7 days ago

Chicago Blackhawks (15-19-6, seventh in the Central) vs. Minnesota Wild (23-10-3, fourth in the Central)

St. Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks visit Minnesota after Ryan Hartman scored two goals in the Wild’s 5-1 victory against the Blackhawks.

The Wild are 14-9-1 against Western Conference opponents. Minnesota has scored 133 goals and is third in the NHL averaging 3.7 per game. Hartman leads the team with 18.

The Blackhawks are 3-6-3 against opponents in the Central. Chicago scores 2.3 goals per game, the fewest in the Western Conference. Alex DeBrincat leads them with 23 total goals.

The teams square off for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kirill Kaprizov leads the Wild with 30 assists and has 46 points this season. Mats Zuccarello has 13 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Erik Gustafsson leads the Blackhawks with a plus-two in 34 games this season. DeBrincat has six goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 4-4-2, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.7 assists, 4.9 penalties and 12.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .910 save percentage.

Blackhawks: 4-4-2, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.4 penalties and 9.9 penalty minutes while allowing 3.1 goals per game with a .901 save percentage.

INJURIES: Wild: Cam Talbot: day to day (lower body), Nick Bjugstad: out (upper body).

Blackhawks: Dylan Strome: out (health protocols).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

Red Wings host the Maple Leafs following shootout victory

Toronto Maple Leafs (26-10-3, third in the Atlantic) vs. Detroit Red Wings (19-19-6, fifth in the Atlantic) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Wings +178, Maple Leafs -220; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: Detroit hosts the Toronto Maple Leafs after the Red Wings defeated Pittsburgh 3-2 in a shootout. The Red Wings...
NHL
The Associated Press

Utah faces Minnesota on 4-game losing streak

Utah Jazz (30-20, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (24-25, eighth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Utah enters the matchup against Minnesota as losers of four games in a row. The Timberwolves are 5-4 against the rest of their division. Minnesota is 4-3 in games decided by...
NBA
The Associated Press

Indiana takes on Dallas after overtime win

Indiana Pacers (18-32, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (28-21, fifth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Indiana visits the Dallas Mavericks after the Pacers took down the Oklahoma City Thunder 113-110 in overtime. The Mavericks have gone 15-9 at home. Dallas scores 105.5 points while outscoring opponents...
NBA
The Associated Press

Arizona takes on Buffalo, aims to break 4-game slide

Buffalo Sabres (13-22-7, sixth in the Atlantic) vs. Arizona Coyotes (10-28-4, eighth in the Central) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Coyotes +105, Sabres -125; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: Arizona aims to break its four-game losing streak when the Coyotes play Buffalo. The Coyotes are 5-14-1 at home. Arizona is last in...
NHL
