Chicago visits Orlando on 4-game road slide

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago

Chicago Bulls (28-16, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (8-39, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago visits Orlando looking to end its four-game road losing streak.

The Magic are 5-28 in Eastern Conference games. Orlando is 1-24 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Bulls are 19-10 in conference matchups. Chicago is the league leader in 3-point percentage, shooting 38.2% as a team from downtown this season. Patrick Williams leads them shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Bulls won the last meeting 102-98 on Jan. 4. DeMar DeRozan scored 29 points to help lead the Bulls to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Franz Wagner is averaging 15.3 points for the Magic. Gary Harris is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for Orlando.

Lonzo Ball is shooting 42.3% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulls, while averaging 13 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.8 steals. DeRozan is shooting 47.0% and averaging 23.2 points over the past 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 1-9, averaging 101.3 points, 43.4 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.3 points per game.

Bulls: 4-6, averaging 109.7 points, 42.2 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.7 points.

INJURIES: Magic: Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), E’Twaun Moore: out (knee), Michael Carter-Williams: out (left ankle), R.J. Hampton: out (knee), Markelle Fultz: out (knee), Terrence Ross: day to day (knee), Wendell Carter Jr.: day to day (hamstring).

Bulls: Patrick Williams: out (left wrist), Derrick Jones Jr.: out (knee), Javonte Green: out (adductor), Lonzo Ball: out (knee), Zach LaVine: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

