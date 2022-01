Dana White said there was no conspiracy behind his disappearing act after Francis Ngannou defeated Ciryl Gane to defend his title in the UFC 270 main event. UFC matchmaker Mick Maynard was the person to put the belt around Ngannou’s waist on Saturday night following the heavyweight champion’s unanimous decision win — a duty that has generally fallen to the UFC president. White then skipped out on the post-fight press conference as well as his usual post-fight interviews with the UFC’s broadcast partners.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO