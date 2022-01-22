ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matt Ulery's Delicate Charms: Live at the Green Mill

By TROY DOSTERT
allaboutjazz.com
 7 days ago

One of the central figures of Chicago's thriving jazz scene, bassist Matt Ulery has cultivated fruitful relationships with a core of compatriots who embody the grit and beauty of the music coming out of the Windy City. He maintains a host of projects, one of the foremost being Delicate Charms, a...

www.allaboutjazz.com

allaboutjazz.com

Tyler Mitchell: Dancing Shadows

There's a buzz to Dancing Shadows that is akin to the first time one stumbled upon a late 1950s to late 1960s Blue Note, Riverside, Verve, Impulse! or Prestige recording and time just stopped and the music took you places you were eager to go whether you knew where you were going or not. You stared at the cover, the wall, into the new, opening world. It may well have been your first mind-altering experience without, (or in conjunction with) any of the pharmaceuticals of the time.
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Bridge Of Flowers: A Soft Day's Night

Go back to a time when music genre categories were not in effect, and listeners were open to crossing borders. Miles Davis was invited to play at rock concerts and Carlos Santana could cover a John Coltrane composition. Some might recall that the innovative free jazz label ESP Disk, started in 1963 by Bernard Stollman, put out albums by The Fugs, Pearls Before Swine, and The Godz concurrently with free jazz from Albert Ayler and Ornette Coleman. With the revival of the label in 2015, music of all sorts is beginning to flow again. A Soft Day's Night by the Massachusetts' lo-fi indie rock band Bridge Of Flowers fits nicely alongside recent releases like Fay Victor's SoundNoiseFunk and pianist Matthew Shipp's explorations.
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Angelika Niescier & Alexander Hawkins: Soul In Plain Sight

Some of pianist British Alexander Hawkins' most potent outings have been in the intimate duo setting. Think, for example, of Leaps In Leicester (Clean Feed, 2016) with Evan Parker or Shards And Constellations (Intakt, 2020) with cellist Tomeka Reid. To that list can be added this richly-detailed double act with the Polish-born, German-resident saxophonist Angelika Niescier. The set had its genesis in a meeting at the 2016 Berlin Jazz Festival where Hawkins had performed with trumpeter Wadada Leo Smith and Niescier was about to go onstage with her quintet co-led by pianist Florian Weber and featuring three storied US names in trumpeter Ralph Alessi, bassist Eric Revis and drummer Gerald Cleaver.
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Dara Tucker to perform at New Jersey Jazz Society January Social on January 29th

Other jazz musicians appearing on the album, in addition to Chestnut, include pianist Sullivan Fortner, bassist Dezron Douglas, drummer Johnathan Blake, saxophonist John Ellis, and trumpeter Giveton Gelin. Among additional song selections on Dreams of Waking are James Taylor's “Secret O' Life," Donny Hathaway's “Someday We'll All Be Free," and Wonder's “You Haven't Done Nothin.'"
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Mon Chéri by Juliet Varnedoe

Mon Cheri is the first single release from her debut album Cajun Bleu featuring Juliet Varnedoe Jazz Band. Mon Cheri is a fresh, modern take on traditional New Orleans blues. This song is from a collection of eight original blues and jazz songs which intertwines influences such as classic New Orleans swing of King Oliver Creole Band, French chanson such as Blossom Dearie and Juliette Greco, and the cool electronic vibe of Serge Gainsborough. Steeped in the American jazz tradition, she creates a Cajun French style music all her own. New York based singer songwriter Juliet Varnedoe developed her musical foundation in the bayou lands of southeast Louisiana surrounded by Cajun French, New Orleans jazz, and Acadian traditional songs. Her years of performance in New York cabaret clubs and swing dance halls solidifies her stage persona as a Cajun French chanteuse, a unique America voice sharing the joie de vivre of the Cajun people.
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Break The Chains by Greg Dayton

“Break the Chains” is a new single release by singer/songwriter Greg Dayton. Based out of Sausalito, CA and New York City, Dayton has released two critically acclaimed solo albums, Lonesome Road (2016) and Sailing for the Sun (Ropeadope/Modern Icon Recordings 2020). He was inducted as a “Great Blues Artist” into the New York Blues Hall of Fame in 2016. While Dayton’s music has strong blues influences, his songs draw upon a much wider range of styles in the spirit of the great songwriters of classic rock, folk, and soul. The new single is the second release in body of work which will comprise his third solo album.
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Albert Ayler: La Cave Live-Cleveland 1966-Revisited

Cleveland club La Cave, a grungy cellar which could accommodate around two hundred people, opened as a folk venue in 1962, transitioned into rock mid-decade, and closed in 1969. Along the way, in amongst such counterculture flagbearers as the Velvet Underground and The Fugs, La Cave booked a few of the bad boys of so-called "new thing" jazz, among them tenor saxophonist Albert Ayler, a Cleveland hometown hero.
CLEVELAND, OH
allaboutjazz.com

Eric Goletz: A New Light

Eric Goletz is a virtuoso trombonist who also writes and arranges. On first hearing, his core band may put some in mind of Chase, Bill Chase's high-flying group that featured both vocals and technically demanding trumpet. Goletz has something similar going on. The music opens with "Prelude: Before the Light" and "A New Light," with a stinging solo by guitarist Henry Heinitsch.
MUSIC
Zach Brock
allaboutjazz.com

Jazz Musician of the Day: Duane Eubanks

All About Jazz is celebrating Duane Eubanks' birthday today!. Duane Eubanks simmers. Percolates. The jazz trumpeter/ composer/arranger/producer is a multi-talented force whose fiery blasts and sweet distinctive sound carry his horn into a musical space that defies categorization. There’s a gritty soul and passion that emphatically captures his Philadelphia roots on his most recent pair of albums as a bandleader: “Things of that Particular Nature” (2015-Sunnyside) and “DE3-Live at Maxwell’s (2016-Sunnyside).
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Spinifex: Beats The Plague

Finally, a band of brothers retaliates against the coronavirus. The scientists and the anti-vax antipodes have had their day. Time for some partisan guerrilla action. Okay, maybe just a pipe dream, but these nine tracks by the Amsterdam based Spinifex deliver a much needed counterattack to this diabolical infective agent.
ROCK MUSIC
spectrumnews1.com

Kathryn Kates, 'Seinfeld' actress, has died

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Actress Kathryn Kates, who appeared in episodes of “Seinfeld” and “The Many Saints of Newark,” has died. She was 73. Kates died of cancer on Saturday, her agent, Ben Jordan, told USA Today on Tuesday night, adding a memorial service is being prepared for her in the spring.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Sundance: Keke Palmer on How ‘Alice’ Explores Black Freedom Through Its Time Twist

For Keke Palmer, starring in Krystin Ver Linden’s directorial debut Alice was a sobering but empowering opportunity to connect with her ancestors while also reflecting on modern racial justice. It’s a role that speaks directly to her acting roots and that fits squarely into a larger vision for her career, she says, of “how I see resilience in who I am and how to express that visually and artistically, to me that’s really where it aligns.” In the film, which had its debut at the Sundance Film Festival in the U.S. Dramatic Competition Section, Palmer plays an enslaved woman in 1800s Georgia...
MOVIES
CLASSIX 107.9

Black Radio Pioneer Sidney Miller Jr., Has Passed Away

Sidney Miller Jr. was best known for being the founder and publisher of Black Radio Exclusive (BRE) magazine. To aspiring Black entrepreneurs and lovers of Black music, he was a true pioneer. In 1976, Sidney Miller Jr. and his wife Susan Miller, launched one of the first Black-owned magazines to solely focus on Black music. The […]
MUSIC
seoulbeats.com

Wheein’s “Whee” is a Charming Breeze of Warmth and Simplicity

Fresh from a record label change, and seemingly beginning her gradual recession from Mamamoo, Wheein has returned with her second solo album Whee. Her previous work, 2021’s Redd, used colour symbolism and artistic motifs to paint an autonomous portrait, and those ideas have carried across to her first album with new company L1ve. The tone is softer and more ethereal here, but Wheein’s strength and presence as a vocalist ensure that this new album is no wild departure, but instead a comforting next step.
MUSIC
sierranewsonline.com

How Art Shapes Our Lives: A Model of a Stamp Mill

Sometime during the spring of 1985 while restoring the 1901 Mariposa Hotel in downtown Mariposa, I began a conversation with an elderly gentleman who I first thought was a passerby. He eventually asked me about my experience with scale models. I had recently submitted an architectural model to the Mariposa Board of Supervisors that was used as a visual aid for a proposed hotel. But his visit wasn’t about that! After a few questions, he introduced himself as Elmer Stroming who I knew to be the famed hard rock mining expert.
MARIPOSA, CA
allaboutjazz.com

Bremer/McCoy: Natten

There is no need to read their bios to hear that these are two friends who have been working and playing together for a good while (nearly a decade at the time of this recording). For a start, the mere fact of playing as a duo inevitably puts any pair's chemistry right out in the open; while there are plenty of players good enough to communicate and improvise as smoothly as Morten McCoy and Jonathan Bremer do, their easy-going rapport is one that can only come from both fine skill and long history. This session rests on that natural chemistry to beautiful effect. It is the late-night banter of friends familiar enough to just open up and ramble however they want.
MUSIC
mixmag.net

​Watch Jeff Mills play a live set amongst ancient Greek ruins

Over the weekend, Jeff Mills took to the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Delos near Mykonos, Greece — where he performed a live set against the backdrop of the 2500-year-old ruins. Dubbed “a concert of ritualistic power,” the hour-long showcase brought together two more music wizards alongside Mills -...
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

The Shuffle Demons: All In

Bands such as Tower of Power and the Average White Band are known for their hard-driving blend of funky soul mixed with rock and jazz elements. The Canadian-based group, Shuffle Demons, takes these influences and keeps the funk alive while emphasizing their own jazz roots as well. Their tenth album, All In, features a non-stop combination of in-the-pocket grooves combined with big band elements.
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Stan Tracey Trio: The 1959 Sessions

Sonny Rollins summed up the outsize talent of British pianist Stan Tracey in a remark he made sometime in the early 1960s. Tracey was then the house pianist at Ronnie Scott's Jazz Club, where Rollins was playing a season. "Does anyone over here realise how good this guy is?" Rollins asked the audience.
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Shelly Manne, Alexis Cole & Susan Krebs

We begin the 735th Episode of Neon Jazz with the talented jazz singer and actress Susan Krebs. Then it's on to her mentor, Sheila Jordan and wonderful young singer in Nicole Henry. Other artists ranging from Jackson Potter to David Finck keep releasing quality music and we are profiling them here at the show. Old school cats like Shelly Manne, Ike Quebec and Freddie Green round out this quality hour of jazz music. Enjoy the jazz, my friends.
MUSIC

