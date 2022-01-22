Matt Ulery's Delicate Charms: Live at the Green Mill

Mon Cheri is the first single release from her debut album Cajun Bleu featuring Juliet Varnedoe Jazz Band. Mon Cheri is a fresh, modern take on traditional New Orleans blues. This song is from a collection of eight original blues and jazz songs which intertwines influences such as classic New Orleans swing of King Oliver Creole Band, French chanson such as Blossom Dearie and Juliette Greco, and the cool electronic vibe of Serge Gainsborough. Steeped in the American jazz tradition, she creates a Cajun French style music all her own. New York based singer songwriter Juliet Varnedoe developed her musical foundation in the bayou lands of southeast Louisiana surrounded by Cajun French, New Orleans jazz, and Acadian traditional songs. Her years of performance in New York cabaret clubs and swing dance halls solidifies her stage persona as a Cajun French chanteuse, a unique America voice sharing the joie de vivre of the Cajun people.
