Happenings

Mary D. White posed for this Butch Ireland portrait in her daughter’s Lewiston Orchards home and it was published in the Jan. 13, 1992, Lewiston Tribune. The photo accompanied a story by longtime Trib reporter David Johnson about her 100th birthday. Johnson interviewed White at the open house thrown in her honor, and she told how she was born in Langdale, England, and came to the U.S. when she was 20. She and her late husband had developed an apple orchard in Yakima. “We started the orchards from sagebrush,” she said, and the couple tended it for more than 20 years (“Our main dessert was apple pie”) before moving to Lewiston in 1961. She greeted all her visitors and especially enjoyed seeing her four grandsons, who made a point of coming to her party. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.

LEWISTON, ID ・ 3 DAYS AGO