Happenings

Lewiston Morning Tribune
 7 days ago

The rescheduled Polar Bear Plunge is set for NOON TODAY at the Hells Canyon Marina in Clarkston, organized by Jett Vallandigham. The New Year’s Day event was postponed...

lmtribune.com

Lewiston Morning Tribune

360 Shorts

Celebrate the season at next week’s Winter Festival in Pierce. Winter Festival is set for downtown Pierce next week, with sledding the opening night and a variety of activities the following day. Sledding with the mayor is set for 6-8 p.m. Feb. 4, and events start at 7 a.m....
PIERCE, ID
tucson.com

Andrada MavFest happening in Vail

The Vail Unified School District is hosting its “MavFest” event at the Andrada Polytechnic High School this weekend. The event will include a Vail Pride Day Fun Run/5K, a ribbon-cutting for the Andrada Presentation Hall, a car show by Obsessions Car Club, a petting zoo, face painting and more family fun.
VAIL, AZ
Lewiston Morning Tribune

On This Date

PULLMAN — The Pullman City Council approved resolutions Tuesday night cutting Dial-A-Ride service on weekends and selling the old post office to the owner of a movie theater now leasing the building. ——— Cascade Airways will begin flights Feb. 1 to the Moscow-Pullman Airport with larger, pressurized aircraft.
LEWISTON, ID
Lewiston Morning Tribune

Blast from the Past / 1992: Happy to see family on her 100th

Mary D. White posed for this Butch Ireland portrait in her daughter’s Lewiston Orchards home and it was published in the Jan. 13, 1992, Lewiston Tribune. The photo accompanied a story by longtime Trib reporter David Johnson about her 100th birthday. Johnson interviewed White at the open house thrown in her honor, and she told how she was born in Langdale, England, and came to the U.S. when she was 20. She and her late husband had developed an apple orchard in Yakima. “We started the orchards from sagebrush,” she said, and the couple tended it for more than 20 years (“Our main dessert was apple pie”) before moving to Lewiston in 1961. She greeted all her visitors and especially enjoyed seeing her four grandsons, who made a point of coming to her party. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
LEWISTON, ID
Lewiston Morning Tribune

Blast from the Past / 1955: Lewiston parade commemorated long journey

Spectators gathered at the intersection of Fifth and Main streets in downtown Lewiston to watch a parade marking the route of the Lewis & Clark Corps of Discovery in this photo published in the Oct. 8, 1955, Lewiston Tribune. This float was the entry of the Lewiston-Clarkston Chambers of Commerces and it depicted the relationship of Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Montana, according to the photo caption. The city planned the parade to commemorated the 1805 arrival of the expedition in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. The building in the background housed First Security Bank, and now is the location of the Lewis-Clark State College Center for Arts & History. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
LEWISTON, ID
Lewiston Morning Tribune

Blast from the Past / 1978: A rose is a rose in Lewiston test plot

Thelma Schroeder, of Lewiston, takes a look at a cut rose in this Roy C. Woods photo published in the Oct. 11, 1978, Lewiston Tribune. Schroeder was a member of the Clarkston Pioneer Garden Club and had cut the bloom at the Clearwater Memorial Park in North Lewiston where new rose varieties had been planted in a test plot. Blossoms were abundant that fall, according to the photo caption. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
LEWISTON, ID
Lewiston Morning Tribune

Southway boat ramp construction to start Monday

The Southway boat ramp on Snake River Avenue in Lewiston will be closed for three weeks starting Monday so a contractor can complete long-awaited repairs. A project several years ago to replace and realign the docks at the popular recreational site uncovered gaps in the concrete ramp that posed a hazard for boat trailers, leading Nez Perce County to close half of the ramp for safety reasons. Officials initially hoped repairs could be completed during the winter of 2020, but issues such as securing all the proper permits to work in the river prolonged the process, according to County Commissioner Don Beck.
LEWISTON, ID
Lewiston Morning Tribune

Raffle ticket sold in Nez Perce worth $10,000 hasn't been turned in

BOISE — Several prizes in the Idaho Lottery's raffle from late last month have remained unclaimed, including a $10,000 prize for a ticket that was sold in Nez Perce County. The Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle was sold out in record time before Thanksgiving, according to a news release distributed by the Idaho Lottery on Tuesday. The drawing was held Dec. 29.
NEZ PERCE COUNTY, ID
Lewiston Morning Tribune

Options examined for lot by airport

A hotel and a restaurant are possibilities for airport land between Bryden Avenue and Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport terminal. The business might use a liquor license the airport holds as a leftover from when a restaurant was housed in its second story overlooking the runways, said Airport Director Michael Isaacs.
LEWISTON, ID
Lewiston Morning Tribune

Jan. 27 Letters to the Editor: Our Readers’ Opinions

I was astonished to read Randy Banks’ complaint that downtown Lewiston is “so overgrown with trees” and his suggestion that “the trees have got to go.” The trees are what makes the downtown area attractive. I love driving or walking under that cool and shady canopy on blistering hot summer days and wish the trees would extend further east along Main Street.
LEWISTON, ID
Lewiston Morning Tribune

Shannon Lee (Kambitsch) Ayers, 58, of Deer Park and formerly of Genesee — 1 p.m. service, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 138 Jackson St., Genesee. Burial will follow at the St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Genesee. A celebration of life will follow at the University Inn Best Western Plus, 1516 Pullman Road, Moscow. Face masks are requested.
LEWISTON, ID
Lewiston Morning Tribune

Welcome to your new Tribune Community Advisory Board

It’s the character and quality of people that make good things happen. That’s in our neighborhoods, towns, schools, businesses — and, yes, our local newspaper. We are fortunate to have some of the best folks working at the Tribune. And every few years we diversify our talent...
LEWISTON, ID
Lewiston Morning Tribune

Blast from the Past / 1990: Asotin School’s annual pet parade

Judge Daniel Johnson, seated, carefully looks over one of the feline entries in the annual Asotin Elementary School pet parade held in the arms of its handler in this Barry Kough photo published in the May 17, 1990, Lewiston Tribune. The 47 entries paraded in front of the student body included a sheep, a lizard and birds, along with the usual variety of cats and dogs, according to the photo caption. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
LEWISTON, ID
Lewiston Morning Tribune

In the churches

The Pataha Valley praise gathering and dinner is scheduled for this evening at the Pataha Flour Mill, located at 50 Hutchens Hill Road in Pomeroy. The dinner, by donation, is scheduled for 6 p.m. and the praise gathering is set for 7 p.m. Reservations may be made by calling (509) 843-3799.
POMEROY, WA
Lewiston Morning Tribune

On This Date

GENESEE — Russ Zenner, of Genesee, recently received the No-Till Innovator Award, co-sponsored by Syngenta Crop Protection and No-Till Farmer magazine. WEIPPE — People in Clearwater County and the surrounding area have dipped deep into their pockets and come up with about $33,000 to ensure continued development of the Weippe Discovery Center.
LEWISTON, ID
Lewiston Morning Tribune

LEWISTON, ID
Lewiston Morning Tribune

Jan. 28 Letters to the Editor: Our Readers’ Opinions

I had volunteered to place posters for Lewiston Civic Theatre’s upcoming production of “Blight Spirit.”. I was to cover the west end businesses on Main Street. So on Tuesday, I set out for a walkabout in downtown Lewiston. In each business I went into, I was greeted with a smile and genuine interest. I was surprised by the number of businesses, of which I knew nothing about. West Main Street, I thought, was just buildings crowded full by the college stuff. I’m wrong. Wonderful eateries, wonderful coffee shops and wonderful salons are but a few of the businesses I encountered.
LEWISTON, ID

