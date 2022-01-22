FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts

Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Jackson Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $23.50 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Jackson Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.52 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $5.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $20.60 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $5.28 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $5.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.55 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.51 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $21.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $23.15 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $24.75 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $26.50 EPS.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 10 HOURS AGO