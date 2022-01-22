Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Issued By Truist Financial

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Friday, November 5th. upped their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.

MARKETS ・ 7 HOURS AGO