Truist Financial Comments on The Procter & Gamble Company’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PG)

Cover picture for the articleThe Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) – Research analysts at Truist Financial lifted their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Procter & Gamble in a report issued on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will earn $1.33 per share for the quarter, up...

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 52.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,999 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Hits New 12-Month High at $29.91

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.91 and last traded at $29.72, with a volume of 61309 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.21. WMB has been the topic of a number...
The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 1,696 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,009,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.20% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $152,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Truist Financial Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) – Truist Financial decreased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of APA in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.35. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for APA’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.39 EPS.
Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 51.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,928,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 659,390 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Snap worth $142,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 218.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 7,312 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $7,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Jackson Financial Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:JXN)

Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Jackson Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $23.50 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Jackson Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.52 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $5.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $20.60 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $5.28 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $5.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.55 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.51 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $21.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $23.15 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $24.75 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $26.50 EPS.
Truist Financial Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) – Analysts at Truist Financial raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial analyst T. Sommer now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.92.
Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Purchases 528 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 99.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 49,029 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,840,462 shares.The stock last traded at $200.27 and had previously closed at $216.88.
MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.00

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.00 and last traded at $9.07, with a volume of 459357 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.78. Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut...
Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 46.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. lowered its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 37.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,434 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Veritex Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Veritex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 27th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Veritex’s FY2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.44 EPS.
Smithfield Trust Co Sells 1,812 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Smithfield Trust Co trimmed its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,812 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Bluestein R H & Co. Has $877,000 Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Bluestein R H & Co. cut its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Independent Bank Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the bank will earn $1.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.19. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Independent Bank Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS.
Euronav NV Expected to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share (NYSE:EURN)

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Euronav in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter.
Assetmark Inc. Acquires 1,030,034 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 16,269.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,036,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,030,034 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $50,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Canadian National Railway’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) – Research analysts at Raymond James raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.54 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.39. Raymond James currently has a “Buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.25 EPS.
