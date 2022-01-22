ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

KeyCorp Comments on Redfin Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:RDFN)

By ETF Daily News Team
etfdailynews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRedfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Redfin in a report released on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.65) per share for the year. A number of other research firms...

etfdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
etfdailynews.com

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 on February 23rd

MarketAxess has raised its dividend payment by 57.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. MarketAxess has a dividend payout ratio of 30.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect MarketAxess to earn $7.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.4%.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to Issue $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Apple has raised its dividend payment by 22.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Apple has a payout ratio of 14.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Apple to earn $6.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.1%.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. lowered its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 37.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,434 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.05

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.05 and last traded at $4.08, with a volume of 675393 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.34. A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rdfn#Keycorp#Housing Prices#Keycorp Comments#Redfin Co#Royal Bank Of Canada#Truist Financial
etfdailynews.com

Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Corning Incorporated’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GLW)

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Corning in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Notter now expects that the electronics maker will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Corning’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
etfdailynews.com

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC decreased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,031 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Jackson Financial Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:JXN)

Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Jackson Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $23.50 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Jackson Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.52 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $5.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $20.60 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $5.28 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $5.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.55 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.51 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $21.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $23.15 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $24.75 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $26.50 EPS.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
etfdailynews.com

1,307 Shares in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Acquired by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
etfdailynews.com

Smithfield Trust Co Sells 1,812 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Smithfield Trust Co trimmed its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,812 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 51.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,928,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 659,390 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Snap worth $142,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.00

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.00 and last traded at $9.07, with a volume of 459357 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.78. Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut...
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Smithfield Trust Co Has $183,000 Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 49,029 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,840,462 shares.The stock last traded at $200.27 and had previously closed at $216.88.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Jefferies Financial Group Comments on The Beauty Health Company’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SKIN)

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Beauty Health in a report released on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Beauty Health’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
etfdailynews.com

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Purchases 528 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 99.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 46.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Independent Bank Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the bank will earn $1.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.19. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Independent Bank Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
etfdailynews.com

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 218.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 7,312 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $7,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy