Financial Reports

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

By ETF Daily News Team
etfdailynews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of FB Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, January 19th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also...

etfdailynews.com

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Jackson Financial Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:JXN)

Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Jackson Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $23.50 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Jackson Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.52 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $5.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $20.60 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $5.28 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $5.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.55 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.51 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $21.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $23.15 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $24.75 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $26.50 EPS.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
etfdailynews.com

Smithfield Trust Co Sells 1,812 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Smithfield Trust Co trimmed its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,812 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 on February 23rd

MarketAxess has raised its dividend payment by 57.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. MarketAxess has a dividend payout ratio of 30.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect MarketAxess to earn $7.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.4%.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 51.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,928,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 659,390 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Snap worth $142,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.00

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.00 and last traded at $9.07, with a volume of 459357 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.78. Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut...
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

1,307 Shares in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Acquired by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Hits New 12-Month High at $29.91

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.91 and last traded at $29.72, with a volume of 61309 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.21. WMB has been the topic of a number...
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Bluestein R H & Co. Has $877,000 Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Bluestein R H & Co. cut its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 1,696 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,009,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.20% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $152,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
MARKETS
etfdailynews.com

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 218.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 7,312 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $7,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Truist Financial Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) – Truist Financial decreased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of APA in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.35. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for APA’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.39 EPS.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
etfdailynews.com

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Purchases 528 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 99.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 49,029 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,840,462 shares.The stock last traded at $200.27 and had previously closed at $216.88.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Smithfield Trust Co Has $183,000 Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC decreased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,031 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 46.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 346 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Veritex Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Veritex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 27th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Veritex’s FY2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.44 EPS.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

WealthShield Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

WealthShield Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
STOCKS

