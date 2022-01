MarketAxess has raised its dividend payment by 57.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. MarketAxess has a dividend payout ratio of 30.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect MarketAxess to earn $7.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.4%.

STOCKS ・ 23 HOURS AGO