A VietAID-led proposal to build a senior rental housing complex on Hamilton Street in Dorchester won approval from the Boston Planning and Development Agency (BPDA) board last Thursday (Jan. 13). The project will replace an existing two-family home with a four-story, L-shaped building that will house 36 units, all of them income-restricted for seniors aged 62 and up. Nine of the units will be targeted for people transitioning from homelessness. The building will also include a community and game room for residents.

BOSTON, MA ・ 10 DAYS AGO