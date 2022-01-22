ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC 270 live stream: How to watch Francis Ngannou vs Ciryl Gane online and on TV tonight

By Alex Pattle
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

Francis Ngannou defends his heavyweight title for the first time this weekend, when he take on interim champion and former teammate Ciryl Gane in the main event of UFC 270.

Ngannou (16-3), widely considered to be the greatest power-puncher in UFC history, has achieved 10 of his 11 wins in the promotion via knockout or TKO, with the other coming via submission.

FOLLOW LIVE: UFC 270 – latest updates and fight results

In his most recent bout, the French-Cameroonian took the heavyweight belt from Stipe Miocic in March, knocking out the American to avenge a humbling decision defeat from 2018. Gane (10-0), meanwhile, fought and won three times in 2021, the last of those victories seeing the Frenchman claim the interim title by stopping Derrick Lewis .

In the co-main event of UFC 270 , Brandon Moreno defends his flyweight belt against Deiveson Figueiredo in a trilogy bout. Mexican Moreno fought then-champion Figueiredo to a draw in December 2020, before submitting the Brazilian to take his title in June.

Here’s all you need to know about UFC 270.

When is it?

UFC 270 will take place on Saturday 22 January at the Honda Center in Anaheim.

The early prelims are scheduled to begin at 12am GMT on Sunday morning (Saturday 4pm PT, 6pm CT, 7pm ET), with the prelims following at 1am GMT (5pm PT, 7pm CT, 8pm ET).

The main card then takes place at 3am GMT (7pm PT, 9pm CT, 10pm ET).

How can I watch it?

The card will air live on BT Sport in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.

In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

Odds

Ngannou: 1/1

Gane: 4/5

Via Betfair .

Full card

Main card

Francis Ngannou (C) vs Ciryl Gane (IC) (heavyweight title)

Brandon Moreno (C) vs Deiveson Figueiredo (flyweight title)

Michel Pereira vs Andre Fialho (welterweight)

Cody Stamann vs Said Nurmagomedov (bantamweight)

Trevin Giles vs Michael Morales (welterweight)

Prelims

Raoni Barcelos vs Victor Henry (bantamweight)

Pete Rodriguez vs Jack Della Maddalena (welterweight)

Tony Gravely vs Saimon Oliveira (bantamweight)

Matt Frevola vs Genaro Valdez (lightweight)

Early prelims

Silvana Juarez vs Vanessa Demopoulos (women’s strawweight)

Kay Hansen vs Jasmine Jasudavicius (women’s flyweight)

