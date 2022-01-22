ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC 270 UK and US time: When does Francis Ngannou vs Ciryl Gane start tonight?

By Alex Pattle
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2paJnj_0dsmKneZ00

In the main event of UFC 270 this Saturday, Francis Ngannou makes the first defence of his heavyweight title as he comes up against interim champion and former teammate Ciryl Gane .

Ngannou is 16-3 in professional mixed martial arts and 11-2 in the UFC, with all of his wins in the promotion coming via stoppage – 10 by knockout/TKO and one by submission. In his last outing, the French-Cameroonian avenged a 2018 decision loss to Stipe Miocic by knocking out the American to take his heavyweight title in March.

FOLLOW LIVE: UFC 270 – latest updates and fight results

Meanwhile, Gane (10-0) is more known for his speed and technicality than power, and he utilised those attributes to go 3-0 in 2021 – the last of those victories seeing the Frenchman stop Derrick Lewis to become interim champion .

In the co-main event of UFC 270 , Brandon Moreno defends his flyweight belt against Deiveson Figueiredo in a trilogy bout. Mexican Moreno fought then-champion Figueiredo to a draw in December 2020, before submitting the Brazilian to take his title in June.

Here’s all you need to know about UFC 270.

When is it?

UFC 270 will take place on Saturday 22 January at the Honda Center in Anaheim.

The early prelims are scheduled to begin at 12am GMT on Sunday morning (Saturday 4pm PT, 6pm CT, 7pm ET), with the prelims following at 1am GMT (5pm PT, 7pm CT, 8pm ET).

The main card then takes place at 3am GMT (7pm PT, 9pm CT, 10pm ET).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aCIiz_0dsmKneZ00

How can I watch it?

The card will air live on BT Sport in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.

In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

Odds

Ngannou: 1/1

Gane: 4/5

Via Betfair .

Full card

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GdzP9_0dsmKneZ00

Main card

Francis Ngannou (C) vs Ciryl Gane (IC) (heavyweight title)

Brandon Moreno (C) vs Deiveson Figueiredo (flyweight title)

Michel Pereira vs Andre Fialho (welterweight)

Cody Stamann vs Said Nurmagomedov (bantamweight)

Trevin Giles vs Michael Morales (welterweight)

Prelims

Raoni Barcelos vs Victor Henry (bantamweight)

Pete Rodriguez vs Jack Della Maddalena (welterweight)

Tony Gravely vs Saimon Oliveira (bantamweight)

Matt Frevola vs Genaro Valdez (lightweight)

Early prelims

Silvana Juarez vs Vanessa Demopoulos (women’s strawweight)

Kay Hansen vs Jasmine Jasudavicius (women’s flyweight)

