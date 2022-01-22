ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Dan Evans defeat ends British interest in singles at Australian Open

By Eleanor Crooks
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

British interest in singles ended in disappointing fashion at the Australian Open with a straight-sets defeat for Dan Evans against ninth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime in the third round.

Evans had won their only previous meeting at the same venue 12 months ago to claim his only ATP Tour title – the Murray River Open – but a repeat never looked on the cards from the moment he dumped a forehand volley into the net to lose the opening set.

Auger-Aliassime had spent eight hours on court in his first two rounds but Evans was unable to make this an extended stay on John Cain Arena, going down 6-4 6-1 6-1 in just an hour and 53 minutes.

The British number two did not have to take to the court to make it into the last 32, with second-round opponent Arthur Rinderknech withdrawing injured ahead of the scheduled clash on Thursday.

By the end of the day he was flying the flag alone after defeats for Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray, who was among a sizeable British contingent supporting Evans courtside.

There were surreal scenes early on as the sounds of a singer belting out Beatles and Elton John hits at a nearby concert drifted over the arena. Evans found it significantly less amusing than the crowd but had no choice but to play on.

It was Evans who had the first chances with break points in the fifth and ninth games but Auger-Aliassime was rock solid when it mattered, and that would be a recurring theme.

The 21-year-old Canadian has borne the burden of expectation since setting a series of age-related records on the second-tier Challenger Tour.

Initially he struggled to make his mark at grand slam level but, since beginning work with Rafael Nadal’s uncle and former coach Toni last spring, Auger-Aliassime has taken several steps forward.

He reached the semi-finals at the US Open and began this season in impressive fashion by guiding Canada to the ATP Cup title.

The frustration for Evans, who has also started the season well, will be that a lot of the damage was self-inflicted, particularly the two missed volleys at the end of the opening set and then a double fault on break point to start the second.

Auger-Aliassime extended his run of games to seven to lead 5-0 before Evans finally stopped the rot.

Auger-Aliassime had been a little loose in the first set, especially on return, but he got better and better as the match wore on, overpowering the much shorter Evans from the baseline.

The pressure told as Evans dropped serve again in the third game of the third set and Auger-Aliassime – who hit 40 winners compared to just 10 for his opponent – quickly wrapped up a comprehensive victory.

The Independent

Australian Open 2022: Ashleigh Barty defeats Danielle Collins to become first winner on home soil since 1978

Ashleigh Barty had waited years for her coronation on home soil and, although she briefly buckled under the weight of a nation forced to bide their time far longer, the world No 1 was able to draw on all her resolve to wrestle that dream into reality.The huge roar that filled Rod Laver Arena was a tale of relief as well as triumph. So measured, precise, and virtually unstoppable throughout the last fortnight in Melbourne, Barty had overcome an initial bout of tension to edge a nervous first set, only for her nerves to then badly betray her as her...
TENNIS
Reuters

Factbox: Australian Open women's singles final

Jan 28 (Reuters) - A look at the key facts and records of Australia's Ash Barty and American Danielle Collins ahead of their meeting in the Australian Open final on Saturday (prefix number denotes seeding):. 1-ASH BARTY. Age: 25. WTA ranking: 1. Grand Slam titles: 2. Career WTA titles: 14.
TENNIS
The Independent

Paul Collingwood scared of long-term impact Covid bubbles might have on players

Paul Collingwood fears for the long-term mental health of England cricketers following two years of Covid-enforced bubbles and believes a disrupted preparation meant they were “sitting ducks” at the Ashes.The onset of the pandemic has left England regularly contending with restrictive conditions, initially at home and then on tour which Collingwood suspects has inhibited performance levels.But of greater worry to the England assistant, taking charge for the Twenty20 series against the West Indies in Barbados in the absence of head coach Chris Silverwood is the impact of lengthy stints in these environments.While Collingwood accepted global circumstances have meant compromises...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Ashleigh Barty ends her country’s 44-year wait – day 13 at the Australian Open

Ashleigh Barty ended Australia’s 44-year wait for a home singles champion at Melbourne Park on Saturday.The world number one claimed her third grand slam title with a 6-3 7-6 (2) victory over Danielle Collins to add to her French Open and Wimbledon crowns.On a historic night for Australia, Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis then claimed the men’s doubles title by beating compatriots Matt Ebden and Max Purcell.Picture of the dayTweet of the dayBackstage with some amazing Aussie tennis legends, Evonne Goolagong Cawley, Chris O’Neil, Judy Dalton and the one and only @ashbarty - who did something special tonight! pic.twitter.com/w3XinXWdHG— Rod...
TENNIS
The Independent

Nick Kyrgios rates Australian Open doubles title win the best of his career

Nick Kyrgios rated his first grand slam title as the highlight of his career after ‘rolling off the couch’ to lift the Australian Open men’s doubles trophy.Kyrgios received a wild card into the tournament with his childhood friend Thanasi Kokkinakis and the pair rode a wave of raucous support all the way to the end.They capped a remarkable night for Australian tennis by following Ashleigh Barty’s singles triumph and defeating another all-Australian pair, Matt Ebden and Max Purcell, 7-5 6-4.Kyrgios and Kokkinakis, the first all-Australian pair to win the title since Todd Woodbridge and Mark Woodforde 25 years ago, celebrated...
TENNIS
The Independent

England fight back in rain-hit Ashes Test thanks to Heather Knight heroics

England captain Heather Knight is “living in hope” of victory in the women’s Ashes Test against Australia after she led her team’s fightback on a rain-affected third day in Canberra.After a career-best 168 not out guided England to 297 all out - a first-innings deficit of 40 - Katherine Brunt did some early damage to go to 50 Test wickets and leave the home side 12 for two when the skies opened in the afternoon.England will need more of the same as Australia, with a lead of 52 on a wearing pitch, will still fancy their chances of claiming victory...
SPORTS
The Independent

Barty wins drought-breaking Australian Open women's title

Ash Barty will no longer need to overthink the 1970s when she prepares for the Australian Open.The top-ranked Barty recovered from 5-1 down in the second set to beat Danielle Collins 6-3, 7-6 (2) in the final on Saturday night, ending a 44-year drought for Australian women at their home Grand Slam tournament.Barty is the first Australian women's singles champion since Chris O’Neil in 1978. She was the first homegrown player to reach the final since Wendy Turnbull in 1980.The pressure is off the 25-year-old Aussie who has made a remarkable career comeback after taking time off —...
TENNIS
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
The Independent

Ashleigh Barty brings the good times back for Australian tennis

Ashleigh Barty’s Australian Open victory has not only made her the first home singles champion for 44 years, but also the most successful Australian singles player in four decades.Barty defeated American Danielle Collins 6-3 7-6 (2) to emulate Chris O’Neil, who won her only grand slam title in Melbourne in 1978.It was Barty’s third slam title from her third final having also won the French Open in 2019 and Wimbledon last summer.🇦🇺 Two generations. Two icons. 💙@ashbarty • #AusOpen • #AO2022 pic.twitter.com/rPQHW6vUJ7— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 29, 2022For a country that dominated tennis for much of the 1950s, 60s and 70s,...
TENNIS
The Independent

Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis win Australian Open men’s doubles

Nick Kyrgios won his first grand slam title with close friend Thanasi Kokkinakis in the men’s doubles at the Australian Open.Kyrgios and Kokkinakis have enjoyed a brilliant run at Melbourne Park, carried to the final by a wave of raucous support, and it culminated in a 7-5 6-4 victory over fellow Australians Matt Ebden and Max Purcell in front of a packed crowd on Rod Laver Arena.The pair celebrated with a chest bump as they became the first all-Australian pair to win the title since Todd Woodbridge and Mark Woodforde in 1997.Kyrgios and Kokkinakis came through the junior ranks together and won the Wimbledon boys’ title together nine years ago.“What a week,” said Kokkinakis. “Nick, I love you brother. I can honestly say we did not expect to even come close to this.”Kyrgios added: “This week has been a dream come true and I wouldn’t want to do it with anyone else. I’m just super happy. I don’t know how we’re doing this or what’s going on.”
TENNIS
The Independent

‘Excited’ Rory McIlroy eyes a third Dubai Desert Classic title

Rory McIlroy was relishing the chance to win a third Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic title after moving within two shots of the lead heading into the final round at Emirates Golf Club.The Northern Irishman carded a 69 on day three to get to 10 under at the event he won in 2009 and 2015, two shots behind South African Justin Harding who maintained his halfway advantage with a 71.McIlroy’s Ryder Cup team-mate Tommy Fleetwood was at nine under, a shot clear of three more members of the European team humbled 19-9 at Whistling Straits in defending champion Paul CaseyTyrrell Hatton...
GOLF
Tennis World Usa

Francesco Molinari: "Tiger Woods is a myth"

After the nice return to the field in California, Francesco Molinari has found the desire to talk about himself. In a long interview with the Ansa press agency, the Azzurri touched on many issues, announcing the collaboration with Sandro Donati. And then he also talks about Novak Djokovic and Sofia...
GOLF
