ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

UFC 270 card: Francis Ngannou vs Ciryl Gane and all fights tonight

By Alex Pattle
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2paJnj_0dsmKNtn00

.The UFC ’s heavyweight titles will be unified in the main event of UFC 270 this weekend, as Francis Ngannou defends against interim champion and former teammate Ciryl Gane .

Ngannou (16-3) is 11-2 in the UFC, with 10 of his wins in the promotion coming via knockout/TKO and the other by way of submission. Most of the French Cameroonian’s KOs come very early, and in his last bout he knocked out Stipe Miocic in the second round to take the American’s heavyweight title.

FOLLOW LIVE: UFC 270 – latest updates and fight results

That was in March, with Ngannou avenging a decision defeat by Miocic in the process, while Gane (10-0) fought and won three times in 2021. In the third of those three contests, the Frenchman dominated Derrick Lewis before stopping the American to claim the interim gold.

In the co-main event of UFC 270, Brandon Moreno defends his flyweight belt against Deiveson Figueiredo in a trilogy bout. Mexican Moreno fought then-champion Figueiredo to a draw in December 2020, before submitting the Brazilian to take his title in June.

Here’s all you need to know about UFC 270.

When is it?

UFC 270 will take place on Saturday 22 January at the Honda Center in Anaheim.

The early prelims are scheduled to begin at 12am GMT on Sunday morning (Saturday 4pm PT, 6pm CT, 7pm ET), with the prelims following at 1am GMT (5pm PT, 7pm CT, 8pm ET).

The main card then takes place at 3am GMT (7pm PT, 9pm CT, 10pm ET).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aCIiz_0dsmKNtn00

How can I watch it?

The card will air live on BT Sport in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.

In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

Odds

Ngannou: 1/1

Gane: 4/5

Via Betfair .

Full card

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GdzP9_0dsmKNtn00

Main card

Francis Ngannou (C) vs Ciryl Gane (IC) (heavyweight title)

Brandon Moreno (C) vs Deiveson Figueiredo (flyweight title)

Michel Pereira vs Andre Fialho (welterweight)

Cody Stamann vs Said Nurmagomedov (bantamweight)

Trevin Giles vs Michael Morales (welterweight)

Prelims

Raoni Barcelos vs Victor Henry (bantamweight)

Pete Rodriguez vs Jack Della Maddalena (welterweight)

Tony Gravely vs Saimon Oliveira (bantamweight)

Matt Frevola vs Genaro Valdez (lightweight)

Early prelims

Silvana Juarez vs Vanessa Demopoulos (women’s strawweight)

Kay Hansen vs Jasmine Jasudavicius (women’s flyweight)

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Dana White tells ‘idiots’ why he didn’t put belt on Francis Ngannou

UFC president Dana White has been in the headlines following heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou’s first title defense at UFC 270 over Ciryl Gane. After surprising fans by utilizing his wrestling and successfully making the first defense of his heavyweight championship, Francis Ngannou‘s credit was short-lived, as the fight’s aftermath caught everybody’s attention.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Khabib Nurmagomedov sends a warning to the UFC: “If they don’t treat good fighters, Eagle FC is here”

Khabib Nurmagomedov has sent a warning to the UFC. Eagle Fighting Championship, which is owned by Nurmagomeodv, is set to have its first U.S. event on Friday. The card sees the likes of Rashad Evans, Tyrone Spong, Ray Borg, and other UFC veterans on the event. They have also signed the likes of Diego Sanchez and Kevin Lee which Nurmagomedov says is only the beginning.
UFC
wrestlingrumors.net

Big Update On Brock Lesnar’s Immediate Future

He’ll be sticking around. We are less than two days away from the Royal Rumble and that means things are starting to get serious around WWE. The Road To WrestleMania will officially begin and WWE will be turning things up a bit. Some wrestlers are going to be in more prominent roles, including some of the bigger names in the company. Now it seems that we will be seeing one of them even more than expected.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Moreno
Person
Ciryl Gane
Person
Michael Morales
Person
Francis Ngannou
Person
Stipe Miocic
Person
Kay Hansen
Person
Deiveson Figueiredo
Person
Trevin Giles
The Independent

The Independent

463K+
Followers
162K+
Post
219M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy