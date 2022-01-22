Casseroles go great with a perfect crust

I just had HOT COCOA OATMEAL for breakfast and my fingers are twitching as I type. I’m so hyped on sugar and the anticipation of sharing this month’s best and beastly Trader Joe’s snacks with you. For new readers (not you, Bobbi), this is my fifth year of persistently, honestly reviewing as many new foods as I can find in the aisles of America’s kookiest grocery store. (And, bonus! We recorded a Trader Joe’s–obsessed episode of BA’s Food People podcast.) My sworn oath: never, ever lie to you. So yeah, I was just kidding about the beastly thing, nothing this month is that bad. Except for the agave-sweetened Vegan Caramelized Onion Dip, a solid puck of sweet coconut oil unworthy of your chips or your dollars.

