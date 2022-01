Last week, the FOMC met and Powell delivered a hawkish press conference which turned up the fire under already volatile markets. Not to be overlooked, the Bank of Canada set the table for a rate hike in March as well. This week, markets will hear from the RBA, BOE, and ECB. The RBA is expected to be less dovish while the BOE is expected to remain hawkish. The ECB seemingly is on its own as the only remaining major central bank to be dovish. Also, Russia and Ukraine will continue to be in the news as both NATO and Russia build up forces on the border. After stellar earnings from AAPL last week, markets will get earnings results from GOOG, AMZN and FB this week. All eyes will be on the guidance. And don’t forget about NFP on Friday!

BUSINESS ・ 12 HOURS AGO