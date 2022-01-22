ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Mexican president undergoes cardiac procedure

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qGhQL_0dsmIKBC00
World News

Mexico’s president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has undergone cardiac catheterisation at a military hospital, the government announced.

Interior secretary Adan Augusto Lopez Hernandez said doctors decided it was necessary to perform the procedure after a routine examination.

Mr Hernandez said: “In this procedure they found the president’s heart and arteries healthy and functioning adequately.

“No other kind of intervention was necessary.”

The statement said Mr Lopez Obrador will resume his normal activities on Saturday.

Earlier on Friday, presidential spokesman Jesus Ramirez said the president had gone in for a routine examination.

Mr Lopez Obrador had just returned to his duties after a week of isolation for his second Covid-19 infection in a year.

The 68-year-old president suffered a heart attack in 2013 and has high blood pressure.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Mother and son jailed for shocking machete killing

A mother and son have been jailed for killing a 17-year-old boy in a “shocking” machete attack sparked by petty gang rivalry. Levi Ernest-Morrison was chased and fatally stabbed in Syndenham, south London, on the evening of April 10 last year. Mother-of-three Nichola Leighton, 37, who drove his...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Omicron drives US deaths higher than Delta wave

The Omicron coronavirus variant is driving the daily American death toll higher than during last autumn’s Delta wave, with deaths likely to keep rising for days or even weeks. The seven-day rolling average for daily new Covid-19 deaths in the US has been climbing since mid-November, reaching 2,267 on...
PUBLIC HEALTH
US News and World Report

Mexican Reporter Killed, Had Told President She Feared for Her Life

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -A Mexican reporter who told the president three years ago that she feared for her life was shot dead on Sunday, the second journalist killed in the same area in a week and underscoring the country's status as one of the deadliest for journalists outside a war zone.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
95.5 FM WIFC

Mexican president visits hospital for “routine” check-up, office says

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador went into hospital on Friday morning for a scheduled “routine medical check”, his spokesman said on Twitter. Lopez Obrador recently recovered from his second infection with the coronavirus and said he was feeling well. (Reporting by Daina...
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Mexican President López Obrador, 68, posts online video to say that his mild Omicron infection proves that the COVID variant is not as lethal as Delta

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has claimed that he is living proof that the Omicron COVID-19 strain is not as lethal as the Delta variant. The 68-year-old leader made the claim in a video that aired Thursday morning while he remained in isolation after testing positive for the coronavirus earlier during the week.
PUBLIC HEALTH
mediaite.com

Mexican-American Journalist Shot Dead in Tijuana After Telling President ‘I Fear For My Life’ in 2019

Reporter Lourdes Maldonado López was killed in Tijuana over the weekend, the third killing of a journalist Mexico has seen in the last month. The Baja California state prosecutor’s office released a statement to the media confirming López was found dead in her car from a gunshot wound. Her death follows the murders of photojournalist Alfonso Margarito Martínez Esquivel in Tijuana, and Jose Luis Gamboa, director of the online news site Inforegio, who was wounded in Veracruz.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexico#Mexican#Interior
Concord News Journal

Conspiracy theorist who spread fake news about Covid-19 on her streaming channel refused vaccine, contracted the virus and died in hospital after refusing treatment

Fake news and misinformation about the Covid-19 virus and the vaccines seem to be one of the major problems in the country since a decent number of vaccine hesitant people rely on this news when deciding whether to get vaccinated against the virus or not. When it comes to Omicron,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Chattanooga Daily News

Anti-vaxxer who bragged he was a hero for refusing to get vaccinated is now urging other vaccine skeptics not to follow his lead after the killer virus left him fighting for life in hospital

The 52-year-old former anti-vaxxer who reportedly bragged he was a hero for refusing to get vaccinated is now urging people and other vaccine skeptics not to follow his lead after the killer virus left him fighting for life in hospital. He reportedly turned his back on getting a life-saving injection, but after contracting Coronavirus just before Christmas now says he wishes he’d had the COVID-19 vaccine.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Fortune

The WHO says the next COVID variant will be more infectious than Omicron, and it might be more deadly

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. In the short time since it was first detected in South Africa last November, Omicron has quickly usurped Delta as the world’s dominant variant of COVID-19. Omicron’s rapid spread has sparked record waves of infection in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Yet despite its high transmissibility, Omicron has appeared less deadly than its predecessor, with hospitalization rates among vaccinated people remaining relatively low.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shreveport Magazine

Man hospitalized with COVID dies after his wife and son unsuccessfully sued to force the hospital to allow him to receive Ivermectin treatments

According to reports, the 71-year-old COVID patient whose family sued to get him Ivermectin treatments has died. His wife and son sued Mayo Clinic for refusing to let him receive Ivermectin treatments from an outside doctor. Health officials said that the drug, which is used to treat parasites in humans and animals, is not approved to treat COVID and is strongly opposed by the FDA, CDC and most medical professionals.
PUBLIC HEALTH
natureworldnews.com

Saudi Tourist 'Killed on the Spot' After Aggressive Elephant Trampled Him on Safari

Authorities in Uganda are carrying out an investigation into the untimely demise of a Saudi national after getting trampled to death by an elephant. The tragedy occurred on Tuesday at the Murchison Falls national park, which is a renowned tourist attraction in Africa. According to Independent, the deceased was attacked by an elephant while taking a rest.
ACCIDENTS
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
114K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy