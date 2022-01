Indiana is in the midst of a fairly brisk recovery from the Pandemic Recession. We are creating jobs at the same rate as the nation as a whole, enjoy a low unemployment rate and our key sectors of manufacturing and logistics are booming. In fact, the Indiana manufacturing economy produced more goods in the second quarter of 2021 than in any three-month period in our state’s history. Of course, we did so with 11,500 fewer factory workers than in the last quarter before the pandemic started.

