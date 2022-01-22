DHS plans new team approach for child, family services

Info: Agape has a current opening for a STARS Connector. As a poverty-reduction initiative, Agape, through its place-based strategy, Powerlines Community Network (PCN), implements a Two-Generation paradigm. The Stars Connector works within an identified school, following a caseload of students. The Stars Connector provides meaningful interventions for caseload students that address their reasons for referral as well as their defined goals. The Stars Connector will build relationships with the students on their caseload, their students’ parents or guardians, the school faculty and administration, and the community. The Stars Connector is responsible for assessing the student and their family’s needs to design interventions that are both meaningful and appropriate, provide trauma-informed and resilience-building services, and to input relevant data and case notes into Penelope daily. Stars Connectors are responsible for facilitating efforts to address the health and welfare of children and families served, appropriately addressing needs, i.e., medical, health, spiritual, emotional, social, employment, educational/training, etc.

