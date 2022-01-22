Freezing rain slowing down across the Lowcountry; some areas see few snowflakes

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Freezing rain, which caused ice to accumulate across the Lowcountry overnight, will come to an end by daybreak Saturday.

The ice was seen on elevated surfaces like cars, trees, bridges, and overpasses. Some areas may remain slippery through the morning.

“Freezing rain, and even a little sleet and snow, will slowly end from west to east over the next 2-3 hours,” said Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Josh Marthers. “Be prepared for slick bridges, overpasses, and some surface roads through the morning until temperatures climb above freezing.”





Many areas across the Lowcountry reported a light glaze of ice and trace amounts of sleet; a few snowflakes were also reported during the early morning hours.

People like Binh Phan shared video of sleet mixed with some snowflakes falling in North Charleston around 1:30 a.m.

The National Weather Service reported 0.08” of freezing rain at its office in North Charleston. “Many surfaces covered in a combination of ice and sleet,” meteorologists said. “Trees covered.”

They reported seeing freezing rain for about seven hours straight just after 2:30 a.m. and a few snowflakes.

Hundreds of utility companies have reported power outages across the area due to icy conditions. You can see the latest total by clicking here .

Temperatures will remain below freezing early Saturday morning before things gradually warm up above freezing through lunchtime.

BOTTOM LINE

Steady icy mix ends by 6:00 a.m.

Some freezing drizzle and flurries Saturday morning

Be ready for icy bridges and some roadways

Clouds break and temps rise above freezing heading into lunch

A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester, Georgetown, Williamsburg, and inland Colleton counties continues through 10:00 a.m. Saturday.

