The OnePlus 10 Pro went official in China last week but isn’t arriving in any other market until March. At least that’s what reports suggest. So while the wait is on, you can check out a teardown video of the phone to see it from inside. The video, which we have attached at the end of this article, will give you a fair idea of the device’s repairability. And if you are a DIY (do it yourself) enthusiast, it may also serve as a tutorial to disassemble the OnePlus 10 Pro.

