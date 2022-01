If you ever watched “Undercover Boss,” then you know the show’s premise involved wealthy executives posing as entry-level employees. Moguls like Steven Cloobeck, founder and former chariman of Diamond Resorts, and Mitch Modell, president and CEO of Henry Modell & Company and of Modell’s Sporting Goods, disguised themselves, later revealing their true identities. In the process, they often financially assisted or gifted employees in need. Mining is very much like an undercover boss. At first glance, it looks kind of familiar, but it’s not recognized as something particularly powerful. But, after closer inspection, what you come to realize is mining is a true boss for Arizona’s economy. In fact, in Arizona, mining packed a $15.4 billion economic impact in 2020. Now, that’s a boss move.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO