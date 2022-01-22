PREP HOOPS ROUNDUP: Ethan Chavez (boys), Kylee Lamb (girls) lead Rye Cove to wins; Eli McCoy (Eastside), Hailey Sutherland (Ridgeview), Trent Johnson (Holston), Payton Monahan (Patrick Henry) also among stars
In an important and intense battle between boys basketball teams from Scott County, Ethan Chavez more than rose to the occasion. The 6-foot-6 senior went for 38 points and 14 rebounds as the Rye Cove Eagles earned a convincing and impressive 66-53 Cumberland District victory over the Twin Springs Titans on...heraldcourier.com
Comments / 0