Scott County, VA

PREP HOOPS ROUNDUP: Ethan Chavez (boys), Kylee Lamb (girls) lead Rye Cove to wins; Eli McCoy (Eastside), Hailey Sutherland (Ridgeview), Trent Johnson (Holston), Payton Monahan (Patrick Henry) also among stars

By BHC Sports Desk
heraldcourier.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn an important and intense battle between boys basketball teams from Scott County, Ethan Chavez more than rose to the occasion. The 6-foot-6 senior went for 38 points and 14 rebounds as the Rye Cove Eagles earned a convincing and impressive 66-53 Cumberland District victory over the Twin Springs Titans on...

