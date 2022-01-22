ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Tenors of Comedy with Wolfgang Champagne

Cover picture for the articleHttps://showtimeatthegma.com/event/the-tenors-of-comedy-with-wolfgang-champagne-presented-by-the-texan-theater-at-the-gma/. Matthew Lord, Blake Davidson, and Jonathan Fruge were top finalists on "America's Got Talent"...

spectrumnews1.com

Kathryn Kates, 'Seinfeld' actress, has died

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Actress Kathryn Kates, who appeared in episodes of “Seinfeld” and “The Many Saints of Newark,” has died. She was 73. Kates died of cancer on Saturday, her agent, Ben Jordan, told USA Today on Tuesday night, adding a memorial service is being prepared for her in the spring.
Page Six

Madonna hints Julia Fox will star in her biopic after Kanye West dinner

Madonna teased that Julia Fox may be the leading lady in her biopic after grabbing dinner with the actress and her new beau, Kanye West. “Went to dinner with Julia to talk about my movie and some other folks showed up…………………😎🎥🎬,” the Queen of Pop, 63, captioned a series of photos with Fox, 31, West, 44, Floyd Mayweather and Antonio Brown on Instagram Thursday.
IndieWire

Lady Gaga Stayed in ‘A Star Is Born’ Character for Years: ‘Insanity Is Subjective’

There’s nothing “Shallow” about Lady Gaga’s performances, thanks to her expertly honed method acting techniques. The “House of Gucci” star admitted during Variety‘s Actors on Actors roundtable opposite Jake Gyllenhaal that she often stays in character for months, even years, at a time. “I would actually say playing a character for me is like living one long song, one long song that lasts for months,” Gaga explained. “For ‘A Star Is Born,’ it was years for me.” Yet Gaga was more than ready to shed her “House of Gucci” persona after playing convicted killer Patrizia Reggiani, who ordered the murder of her ex-husband,...
Fox News

Audrey Hepburn’s son reacts to news of Rooney Mara playing ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s’ star in biopic

Audrey Hepburn’s son is speaking out amid news that Rooney Mara is playing the late actress in a new biopic. On Thursday, Variety confirmed that a film about the iconic actress starring the 36-year-old is in the works at Apple. Oscar-nominated director Luca Guadagnino of "Call Me by Your Name" fame is attached to the project with Mara producing. "The Giver" co-writer Michael Mitnick is also on board to write the script.
Popculture

Louie Anderson's Cause of Death Revealed by His Publicist

Beloved comedian Louie Anderson died on Friday at the age of 68 after he was hospitalized in Las Vegas last week. His publicist Glenn Schwartz confirmed to The Washington Post that the Emmy-winner's cause of death was complications with his non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. He had been privately battling cancer for a decade.
vhnd.com

Valerie Bertinelli Opens Up About Eddie & Wolfgang On ‘The View’

Valerie Bertinelli shared her regrets and joys regarding Van Halen past and present during a recent appearance on “The View”. Bertinelli, who has written extensively about her marriage to Eddie in her new memoir titled Enough Already, said the reason for their divorce in 2007 was mainly due to his abuse of drugs and alcohol. It was a world she didn’t want her son Wolfgang exposed to. But, looking back on it today, she’s able to see things from a different perspective.
Hello Magazine

Netflix star Kim Mi-soo dead at the age of 29

Korean drama actress Kim Mi-soo has died at the age of 29. The actor - who also had a supporting role in the recent Disney+ series Snowdrop alongside Blackpink's Jisoo - died on 5 January. "Kim suddenly left us on 5 January," her agency Landscape said in a statement on...
Essence

Zendaya's Parents: 17 Sweet Photos Of The Star With Her Mom And Dad

"I gotta give it up to my parents,” she said in 2016. “I’m really lucky to have the parents that I have." We stan Zendaya‘s ascension into superstardom. One minute she was the Disney kid with the right moves on the sitcom Shake It Up, now she’s an Emmy-winning A-lister who is part of one of the biggest box-office smashes in history (Spider-Man: No Way Home is already the sixth highest grossing film of all time). The girl is on fire.
IndieWire

John Leguizamo Calls Out Colorism in Hollywood: ‘I Stayed Out of the Sun So I Could Work’

Despite the push for representation onscreen, Hollywood still isn’t addressing all the issues. Following the debate over colorism in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “In the Heights,” John Leguizamo spoke about his experience in the film industry. “There’s colorism within Latin culture that we have to fix, but there’s colorism in Hollywood too,” Leguizamo said during Nick Barili’s new series “Seen” in collaboration with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, as reported by Deadline. Leguizamo continued, “All the Latinos who’ve made it so far, a lot of them were light-skinned. What happened to all the Afro Latinos and the majority of the indigenous Latinos?...
Daily Mail

'I wasn't looking for love but it found me': Dallas star Patrick Duffy, 72, gushes about romance with Happy Days' Linda Purl, 66, and how they fell for each other on Zoom

Dallas star Patrick Duffy and Happy Days' Linda Purl candidly discussed their romance and how they fell in love on Zoom in an interview on Thursday's This Morning. Patrick, 72, and Linda, 66, looked smitten as they chatted about how sparks began to fly during a group text chat in 2020- before they started FaceTiming before graduating to 'two to three hour' Zoom calls every night.
loudersound.com

Wolfgang Van Halen: Mammoth WVH is just the beginning

The drums were Wolfgang Van Halen's first love. At 15 he was Van Halen’s bassist, before going on to play bass in Tremonti. Then, in June this year, Wolfgang Van Halen released Mammoth WVH, the debut album he’d been brewing for many years. Recording began in 2015 and was completed in 2018. He delayed its release in order to be with his father, Eddie Van Halen, in the final years before the guitar icon succumbed to cancer in 2020.
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Fans Want This Former Guest Star To Join the Cast Permanently

Fans are hoping this one particular guest star becomes a recurring role on the CBS drama “NCIS.” Hint: he was on this week’s episode. This week’s episode of “NCIS” left fans buzzing. The CBS drama brought back Zane Holtz as Special Agent Dale Sawyer. The guest star is a fan favorite and one that viewers have hoped to see since his introduction last season.
Popculture

Ron Perlman Engaged to Former Co-Star

Ron Perlman is officially an engaged man. While it was previously reported that Perlman was engaged to Allison Dunbar, his former StartUp co-star, the couple hadn't confirmed the news until now. On Tuesday, Dunbar posted a video on Instagram and referred to Perlman as her "fiancé," putting any speculation to rest.
