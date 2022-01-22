Regina King's Only Child Ian Alexander Jr. Dies at 26

In announcing that it was firing Nguyen for offensive posts during the Black Lives Matter protests in summer 2020, Bravo apologized for not catching the posts early on. “Moving forward, we will work to improve our processes and make better informed and more thoughtful decisions.” As The Daily Beast's Cheyenne Roundtree notes, "fans are now intent on holding Bravo to that promise, rallying for the network to finally address the behavior of one of the Real Housewives franchise’s longest-standing and most polarizing stars: Ramona Singer. To longtime fans, Singer is a central and integral figure of the Bravo world. The 65-year-old has starred on Real Housewives of New York since its premiere in 2008, and she takes pride in being the lone cast member to be a leading housewife throughout the show’s 13 seasons. (Luann de Lesseps has also been a part of the show in every season, but was demoted to 'friend' status in Season 6.) She’s sometimes off-kilter and regularly teased by her co-stars for bragging about having dozens of 'good girlfriends,' her never-failing ability to scope out good-looking men to flirt with, and her infamous 'crazy eyes.' And fans can always count on Singer as a source of entertainment, blurting out bizarre comments and consistently butting heads with her various co-stars. But as much as Singer is beloved, even ironically, fans have been rumbling that it might be time for the veteran star to hand over her apple for good as the controversies have started to mount against her, including her flippant behavior during the pandemic, her outdated and tone-deaf remarks, and her insistence that 'all lives matter' after fans asked her to voice support for the Black Lives Matter movement...All these concerns could spell trouble for Singer, as Bravo still hasn't announced who will be returning for Season 14 following a disastrous season that should have been a celebratory moment for the show with the introduction of RHONY’s first Black housewife, Eboni K. Williams." ALSO: Jennie Nguyen blames her social media team for sharing her controversial posts.

