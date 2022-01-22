First Flights Leave Chinese City Xi'an as Travel Curbs Ease

American companies have an average of less than five days worth of semiconductors on hand, a level leaving them vulnerable to production shutdowns if supply is disrupted, the Commerce Department said Tuesday. Median chip supply has fallen dramatically from its level of 40 days supply in 2019, and the Commerce Department warned "if a Covid outbreak, a natural disaster or political instability disrupts a foreign semiconductor facility for even just a few weeks, it has the potential shut down a manufacturing facility in the US." The automobile and medical device industries are the sectors most affected by the shortage, the report found.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO