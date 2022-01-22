My 'Muslimness' Was a Problem, Says Sacked British Minister

The tribe hasn’t had its catharsis yet. Boris Johnson, more than most, understands politics at the primal level. He knows that the people are angry about lockdown parties in Downing Street, and that, although he has escaped the immediate threat of a reckoning, they will demand a sacrifice. Whether that will have to be him, or the crowd will decide that it is satisfied with the rolling of lesser heads, still hangs in the balance.Johnson observed in one of his columns from the 90s: “Politics is a constant repetition, in cycles of varying length, of one of the oldest...

