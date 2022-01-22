ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Malaysian PM Mahathir in Stable Condition in Hospital

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) -Malaysia's former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad is in a stable condition after undergoing treatment at the National Heart Institute, his daughter said in a statement on Saturday. Marina Mahathir said her 96-year-old father had...

