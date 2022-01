The greatest foe of Dr Who – the BBC TV's stalwart low-budget time traveller – is of course, the Daleks. These intergalactic space nazis terrorised generations of children despite being armed with a ray gun shaped like an egg whisk, having only one eye, which was on the end of a big stalk, making it horribly vulnerable, and gliding around on little wheels that make it impossible to climb stairs. Also, of course, their ability to interact with objects was severely limited by the fact that their 'arm' was a plunger on the end of a telescopic pole. Yes, yes, I know the modern Daleks have fixed all these issues. Just go with it.

