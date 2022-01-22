ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Regina King's Only Child Ian Alexander Jr. Dies at 26

By Alexander Kacala
NBC Bay Area
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegina King's son, Ian Alexander Jr., died on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, TODAY has confirmed. He turned 26 years old two days before on Jan. 19. The only child of the Oscar-winning actor, she shared him with ex-husband Ian Alexander Sr. She was married to the record producer for a decade...

www.nbcbayarea.com

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumnews1.com

Kathryn Kates, 'Seinfeld' actress, has died

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Actress Kathryn Kates, who appeared in episodes of “Seinfeld” and “The Many Saints of Newark,” has died. She was 73. Kates died of cancer on Saturday, her agent, Ben Jordan, told USA Today on Tuesday night, adding a memorial service is being prepared for her in the spring.
LOS ANGELES, CA
weisradio.com

Halle Berry fakes a wedding; Lori Harvey calls Michael B. Jordan her “Babydaddy,” and more

Halle Berry has been married three times, and on New Year’s Day, she had people all around the world convinced she had tied the knot for a fourth time. The Oscar and Emmy winner shared a pair of pictures of with her boyfriend, Van Hunt, captioning the images, “well…IT’S OFFICIAL!” The first snapshot featured the couple sharing a kiss at an altar overlooking the water below.
CELEBRITIES
Essence

NeNe Leakes Is 'Grateful' For The Love Of Boyfriend Nyonisela Sioh

After a source claimed the star is "absolutely open" to getting married again and is having a great time with Sioh, she showed her beau some love on social media. After losing her husband, Gregg Leakes, to colon cancer in September 2021, NeNe Leakes has seemingly found love again with her new boyfriend Nyonisela Sioh. Some of the most recent photos Leakes shared to her Instagram account certainly give that impression. One image of the designer that Leakes posted in her Instagram Stories was captioned, “The way you love on me & take care of me…grateful!”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Regina King
Person
Garcelle Beauvais
Person
Marc Lamont Hill
nationalblackguide.com

Hallelujer!! | Watch the Trailer for Tyler Perry's a Madea Homecoming

Synopsis: Madea's back — hallelujer! Tyler Perry returns with everyone's favorite character in TYLER PERRY’S A MADEA HOMECOMING, the newest film in the MADEA franchise set to debut on Netflix. Writer-director-producer Perry stars in the film that centers around Madea's great-grandson's college graduation, though the celebratory moment hits a halt as hidden secrets and family drama threaten to destroy the happy homecoming. The film features all-stars of the MADEA franchise, including Tamela Mann (Cora), David Mann (Mr. Brown), Cassi Davis Patton (Aunt Bam) as well as a guest appearance from iconic Irish actor Brendan O'Carroll, who matches Madea's comedic prowess as Agnes Brown.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide Prevention#Only Child#Real Housewives
realitytitbit.com

Who are Tyran Moore's parents as he stars on Growing Up Hip Hop?

Growing Up Hip Hop is back in 2022 with a brand new series. Season 7 kicked off from January 6th 2022 and everyone’s favourite cast members including Angela Simmons, Jojo, Tahira “Tee Tee” Francis, Egypt Criss and co are all back for another show. Tyran Moore has...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Reality Tea

Lisa Barlow Calls Meredith Marks A “Whore” Who “F–ked Half Of New York” In A Hot Mic Moment

It’s hard to keep track of everything going on in the universe of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City these days. Dare I say it, but the Jen Shah fraud allegations are almost in the background of it all. Mary Cosby didn’t show up to film the reunion after a season filled with allegations of […] The post Lisa Barlow Calls Meredith Marks A “Whore” Who “F–ked Half Of New York” In A Hot Mic Moment appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV SHOWS
Primetimer

After Jennie Nguyen's firing, Real Housewives fans are calling on Bravo to take action against Ramona Singer

In announcing that it was firing Nguyen for offensive posts during the Black Lives Matter protests in summer 2020, Bravo apologized for not catching the posts early on. “Moving forward, we will work to improve our processes and make better informed and more thoughtful decisions.” As The Daily Beast's Cheyenne Roundtree notes, "fans are now intent on holding Bravo to that promise, rallying for the network to finally address the behavior of one of the Real Housewives franchise’s longest-standing and most polarizing stars: Ramona Singer. To longtime fans, Singer is a central and integral figure of the Bravo world. The 65-year-old has starred on Real Housewives of New York since its premiere in 2008, and she takes pride in being the lone cast member to be a leading housewife throughout the show’s 13 seasons. (Luann de Lesseps has also been a part of the show in every season, but was demoted to 'friend' status in Season 6.) She’s sometimes off-kilter and regularly teased by her co-stars for bragging about having dozens of 'good girlfriends,' her never-failing ability to scope out good-looking men to flirt with, and her infamous 'crazy eyes.' And fans can always count on Singer as a source of entertainment, blurting out bizarre comments and consistently butting heads with her various co-stars. But as much as Singer is beloved, even ironically, fans have been rumbling that it might be time for the veteran star to hand over her apple for good as the controversies have started to mount against her, including her flippant behavior during the pandemic, her outdated and tone-deaf remarks, and her insistence that 'all lives matter' after fans asked her to voice support for the Black Lives Matter movement...All these concerns could spell trouble for Singer, as Bravo still hasn't announced who will be returning for Season 14 following a disastrous season that should have been a celebratory moment for the show with the introduction of RHONY’s first Black housewife, Eboni K. Williams." ALSO: Jennie Nguyen blames her social media team for sharing her controversial posts.
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Tyler Perry's Sistas' Chido Nwokocha Thinks Gary Can Evolve Like Zac Did: 'He's Not Beyond Redemption'

Gary is the villain everyone loves to hate on Tyler Perry’s Sistas, but he’s not irredeemable, insists Chido Nwokocha, the actor who has brought the baddie to life for four seasons. “He’s not beyond redemption,” Nwokocha passionately tells TVLine about his character on the beloved BET series. “My hope is that in the next season or two, we’ll get to watch him evolve into a better man. Maybe by Season 6, fans will say, ‘I like Gary. He’s come a long way.’ Look at Zac. That brother has had an amazing come up.” While Nwokocha, whose past credits include Days of Our...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy