Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Cameron, Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Willacy by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-01-23 03:39:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-23 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Palm Beach County by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-29 02:47:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-30 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Palm Beach County HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Palm Beach County. * WHEN...Through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Collier County by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-29 02:47:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-30 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Collier County HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 2 to 6 feet expected in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Collier County. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 7 PM EST this evening. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Coastal Cameron, Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-28 14:49:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-28 15:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Coastal Cameron; Coastal Kenedy; Coastal Willacy WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON High pressure building across the Rio Grande Plains has weakened the pressure gradient with winds dropping below wind advisory levels. Northwest winds 15-20 mph with some occasional higher gusts for the remainder of the afternoon can be expected.
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cherokee, Clay by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-29 06:55:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-29 07:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cherokee; Clay Snow Showers and Frigid Temperatures This Morning Scattered snow showers will continue to move across the area through early Saturday morning. The snow may be heavy at times reducing visibility. A quick snowfall of 1/2 to 1 inch is possible is less than one hour. Ridgetops and areas near the mountain foothills could see locally higher amounts. This snow, combined with the very cold temperatures, will result in some untreated and secondary roads becoming snow and ice covered. Even minimal snow accumulation can cause slick and hazardous road conditions. Use caution if traveling. In addition, very cold temperatures and brisk northwest winds will result in frigid wind chills late tonight and Saturday morning near zero. Limit exposure to the cold, dress in layers suitable for the cold weather if you must be outdoors, cover any exposed skin, and ensure animals and pets have warm shelter from the extreme cold.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Bartow, Floyd, Gordon, Haralson, Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-29 00:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-29 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Bartow; Floyd; Gordon; Haralson; Polk WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 1 PM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 5 above zero. * WHERE...Gordon, Floyd, Bartow, Polk and Haralson Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 1 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
BARTOW COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Collier County by NWS

weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Baker, Bradford, Eastern Alachua, Gilchrist, Hamilton by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-29 04:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-29 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Baker; Bradford; Eastern Alachua; Gilchrist; Hamilton; Inland Nassau; Northern Columbia; Southern Columbia; Suwannee; Union; Western Alachua; Western Clay; Western Duval; Western Putnam FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 AM EST SATURDAY HARD FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. For the Hard Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 22 possible. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Georgia and northeast and northern Florida. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 4 AM to 10 AM EST Saturday. For the Hard Freeze Watch, from late Saturday night through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Hard Freeze Watch issued for Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Brantley, Clinch, Coastal Camden by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-30 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-30 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Appling; Atkinson; Bacon; Brantley; Clinch; Coastal Camden; Coastal Glynn; Coffee; Echols; Inland Camden; Inland Glynn; Jeff Davis; Northeastern Charlton; Northern Ware; Pierce; Southern Ware; Wayne; Western Charlton FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 AM EST SATURDAY HARD FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. For the Hard Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 22 possible. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Georgia and northeast and northern Florida. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 4 AM to 10 AM EST Saturday. For the Hard Freeze Watch, from late Saturday night through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
APPLING COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Edgecombe, Johnston, Nash, Sampson, Wayne, Wilson by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-29 06:29:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-29 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for North Carolina can be obtained by visiting DriveNC.gov. Target Area: Edgecombe; Johnston; Nash; Sampson; Wayne; Wilson WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations from a coating to near one inch. * WHERE...The central and southern Coastal Plain of central NC. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Bartow, Catoosa, Chattooga, Cherokee, Dade, Dawson, Fannin by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-29 05:20:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-29 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Bartow; Catoosa; Chattooga; Cherokee; Dade; Dawson; Fannin; Floyd; Gilmer; Gordon; Haralson; Lumpkin; Murray; Pickens; Polk; Towns; Union; Walker; White; Whitfield WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 5 below zero expected at times in most areas. Locations at higher elevations, could see wind chills as low as 0 to 10 - degrees. * WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest Georgia. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 1 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
BARTOW COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Hard Freeze Watch issued for Baker, Bradford, Eastern Alachua, Gilchrist, Hamilton by NWS

ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northwest Howard, Northwest Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-28 21:10:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-29 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Northwest Howard; Northwest Montgomery WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches. * WHERE...Portions of central Maryland, northern and northwest Virginia and eastern West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Beaufort, Greene, Mainland Dare, Mainland Hyde, Martin by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-29 03:18:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-29 14:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for North Carolina can be found online at DriveNC.gov. Target Area: Beaufort; Greene; Mainland Dare; Mainland Hyde; Martin; Northern Outer Banks; Pitt; Tyrrell; Washington WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Light snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches, with the highest accumulations for areas adjacent to Albemarle Sound. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph on the northern Outer Banks. * WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina. * WHEN...Until 2 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Colbert, Cullman, DeKalb, Franklin, Jackson, Lauderdale by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-29 00:57:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-29 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Colbert; Cullman; DeKalb; Franklin; Jackson; Lauderdale; Lawrence; Limestone; Madison; Marshall; Morgan Slick travel possible this morning in northeast Alabama and southern middle Tennessee Very cold wind chills early this morning Slick travel is expected this morning in a few areas of northeast Alabama and southern middle Tennessee after light snowfall Friday evening. In addition to the snowfall, black ice has developed in a few spots due to refreezing of any melted snow on area roadways. Road conditions may improve slowly with sunshine and north winds later this morning. North winds of 5 to 15 mph with gusts around 20 mph will lead to wind chills in the single digits to lower teens early this morning. Diminishing wind and slowly warming temperatures will allow wind chills to improve into the upper teens to lower 20s by late morning.
COLBERT COUNTY, AL

