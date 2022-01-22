Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Cameron, Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-29 06:55:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-29 07:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cherokee; Clay Snow Showers and Frigid Temperatures This Morning Scattered snow showers will continue to move across the area through early Saturday morning. The snow may be heavy at times reducing visibility. A quick snowfall of 1/2 to 1 inch is possible is less than one hour. Ridgetops and areas near the mountain foothills could see locally higher amounts. This snow, combined with the very cold temperatures, will result in some untreated and secondary roads becoming snow and ice covered. Even minimal snow accumulation can cause slick and hazardous road conditions. Use caution if traveling. In addition, very cold temperatures and brisk northwest winds will result in frigid wind chills late tonight and Saturday morning near zero. Limit exposure to the cold, dress in layers suitable for the cold weather if you must be outdoors, cover any exposed skin, and ensure animals and pets have warm shelter from the extreme cold.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, NC ・ 22 HOURS AGO