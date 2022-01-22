Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Cameron, Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-29 02:47:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-30 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Collier County HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 2 to 6 feet expected in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Collier County. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 7 PM EST this evening. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Comments / 0