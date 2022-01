Actionable tips to brighten your financial future. If you have aspirations to while away your twilight years at a Parrot Head bar in Key West, you may be familiar with the 4% rule bandied about by personal finance advisors as a surefire way to ensure that you will be able to enjoy your sunset years in relative financial security. It suggests withdrawing no more than 4% of your retirement fund every year after you stop working to avoid depleting your nest egg. But the smart move is to think about the 4% rule as a guideline rather than something etched in stone and handed to Moses, because it doesn’t take into account the myriad ways life and retirement differ based upon the individual.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 8 DAYS AGO