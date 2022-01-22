Athletic Support: 'Forced to play on fractured ankle'

Dear Athletic Support: Do you have any advice on how I can keep my son from falling too far behind in basketball? Of course, I could ask this same question for his schooling, but since this is a sports column, I’m just going to stick to the court. Due to Omicron, my son has missed over half of his basketball games this season. It’s been ridiculous, and just plain sad. We get all dressed for a game, only to find out it’s been canceled because there aren’t enough players, or a direct exposure, etc. He’s in fifth grade. So this isn’t school ball or anything, but these are critical years for his development as a player. And, as you’ve said before in this column, there’s no substitute for game experience. So, is there anything I can do with him to try and make up for lost time? Any particular drills that are extra important? Thanks. — Tired Of It.

