Athletic Support: 'Forced to play on fractured ankle'

By Eli Cranor
Courier News
 7 days ago

Dear Athletic Support: A player on my son’s junior high basketball team rolled his ankle in a game recently. It was right before halftime, but I could tell it was nasty. The boy had to be carried into the locker...

UCLA gymnast calls for coach to be fired over handling of ex-teammate's racial slur

Few programs can match the success of the UCLA gymnastics team, but it appears no other program is experiencing quite as much internal turmoil. A conflict that reportedly started over freshman Alexis Jeffrey's use of a racial slur while singing along to a song has resulted in a three-month fight over the program's handling of the incident, Jeffrey transferring to LSU and one of the program's seniors calling for third-year head coach Chris Waller to be fired.
Former 5-Star QB Jaxson Dart Reportedly Makes Transfer Decision

Jaxson Dart has reportedly found a new home for the 2022 season. According to Chase Parham of Rivals, the five-star quarterback is heading to Ole Miss. The Grove Report is also reporting that Dart has been admitted as a student at Ole Miss. A few weeks ago, Dart announced that...
Four from area named All-Stars

NORTH LITTLE ROCK The Arkansas Activities Association on Thursday released the All-Star rosters for football, volleyball, cheer and dance. Three area athletes were named to the West squad for the All-Star football game, including Tony Balmer and Casey Carpenter from Lamar and Landon Mahan from Pottsville. Also, Lamar head coach Josh Jones was selected as an assistant coach for the West.
Athletic Support: 'Son falling behind, again'

Dear Athletic Support: Do you have any advice on how I can keep my son from falling too far behind in basketball? Of course, I could ask this same question for his schooling, but since this is a sports column, I’m just going to stick to the court. Due to Omicron, my son has missed over half of his basketball games this season. It’s been ridiculous, and just plain sad. We get all dressed for a game, only to find out it’s been canceled because there aren’t enough players, or a direct exposure, etc. He’s in fifth grade. So this isn’t school ball or anything, but these are critical years for his development as a player. And, as you’ve said before in this column, there’s no substitute for game experience. So, is there anything I can do with him to try and make up for lost time? Any particular drills that are extra important? Thanks. — Tired Of It.
Jordan Palmer: "He's the Best Athlete to Ever Play That Position"

QB coach/former NFL QB Jordan Palmer joined One Bills Live to discuss his thoughts on Josh Allen's 2021 season and where he's improved the most. He went on to talk about Allen's goals in 2022 and his QB Summit camp where he trains Allen in the offseason.
Rising Eagle golf tourney to support Calera athletics

CALERA – The Rising Eagle Golf Tournament on Tuesday, March 1 at Timberline Golf Club will benefit Calera school and city athletics. The Rising Eagle is an organization designed to mirror Calera High School with the goal of easing the transition from city league sports to school athletic programs, Calera Community Program Manager Tyler Madison explained.
Lady Cyclones drop first conference loss

GREENBRIER — Just two days after their huge upset win at home over Vilonia, the Russellville Lady Cyclones suffered a tough road loss on Thursday, falling to the Greenbrier Lady Panthers 64-62 at Panther Pavilion. Russellville (10-7, 3-1) let a 9-point first half lead slip away and also watched...
Popculture

Longtime ESPN Reporter to Retire After 32 Years

A longtime ESPN reporter is calling it a career. The network announced that Mark Schwarz will retire on Monday after 32 years on the job. He began his ESPN career in 1990 and covered nearly everything in the sports world. Recently, Schwarz has been seen on the 6 p.m. ET edition of SportsCenter, reporting on a news topic of the day for the "SC Report."
Golden Suns notch big road win over East Central

ADA, Okla. — The Arkansas Tech Golden Suns picked up another big GAC win Thursday night as they knock off East Central 79-71 to snap the Tigers’ 5-game win streak. Arkansas Tech (10-7, 7-6) finished the night with four players hitting double figures in scoring. Leading the way was Kaley Shipman with 23 points, five rebounds, an assist and a steal. Freshman guard Alex Hill tallied 17 points, six boards and an assist. Nikki Metcalfe and Tori Lasker each added 15 points. Lasker also contributed five rebounds and four assists, while Metcalfe blocked three shots.
