The official website for Delicious Party♡Precure, the 19th Precure anime, revealed on Monday that Yoshiko Miyazaki will provide the narration for the anime. The keywords of the story are "Meals bring smiling faces." Cookingdom is the mysterious realm responsible for all the cuisine in our own world. The story begins when the Recipe-Bon, where the recipe for every dish is written down, is stolen from Cookingdom. The culprit is the Bundoru gang, who aims to monopolize every dish for themselves.

