The chill of freezing winter weather has volunteers with a new group anxious about how they can provide help sooner rather than later to those without a home. The arctic cold outside on some days and mornings has those volunteers with the new nonprofit Hope for Tomorrow of Garvin County group wondering how they can get things started soon when it comes to helping the homeless community in Pauls Valley and the county as a whole.

PAULS VALLEY, OK ・ 3 DAYS AGO