Raise your hand if you're like me and are very glad to see the 2022 Winter Olympics rapidly approaching to give us a much needed distraction from *gestures wildly* all of this! One of the sports I'm counting down to watch? Figure skating, duh! I mean, the outfits! The hair and makeup!! The triple axels!!! The TALENT!!!! If ooo-ing and ahh-ing came to life and was a sport, it'd 1,000 percent be Olympic figure skating.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO